New York State Teachers Retirement System Sells 39,075 Shares of Allscripts Healthcare Solutions, Inc. (NASDAQ:MDRX)

New York State Teachers Retirement System lessened its stake in Allscripts Healthcare Solutions, Inc. (NASDAQ:MDRX) by 12.7% during the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 268,825 shares of the software maker’s stock after selling 39,075 shares during the quarter. New York State Teachers Retirement System’s holdings in Allscripts Healthcare Solutions were worth $4,036,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Norges Bank bought a new position in shares of Allscripts Healthcare Solutions during the 4th quarter worth $30,580,000. Hennessy Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in Allscripts Healthcare Solutions during the fourth quarter valued at about $14,788,000. SummerHaven Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Allscripts Healthcare Solutions in the fourth quarter worth about $907,000. Fort Washington Investment Advisors Inc. OH bought a new stake in shares of Allscripts Healthcare Solutions in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $10,882,000. Finally, Nuveen Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Allscripts Healthcare Solutions by 44.1% during the 4th quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 2,133,907 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $30,814,000 after buying an additional 653,132 shares in the last quarter.

In other news, insider Lisa Khorey sold 15,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $16.75, for a total value of $251,250.00. Also, CEO Paul Black sold 60,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, March 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $15.72, for a total transaction of $943,200.00. Company insiders own 1.42% of the company’s stock.

Allscripts Healthcare Solutions stock opened at $15.80 on Thursday. Allscripts Healthcare Solutions, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $5.28 and a fifty-two week high of $17.96. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.85, a quick ratio of 1.27 and a current ratio of 1.27. The stock has a market cap of $2.23 billion, a P/E ratio of -52.67, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.67 and a beta of 1.18. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $15.57 and its 200-day moving average price is $14.76.

Allscripts Healthcare Solutions (NASDAQ:MDRX) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, April 28th. The software maker reported $0.19 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.15 by $0.04. Allscripts Healthcare Solutions had a positive return on equity of 5.80% and a negative net margin of 2.77%. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.09 EPS. On average, analysts predict that Allscripts Healthcare Solutions, Inc. will post 0.5 earnings per share for the current year.

MDRX has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. SVB Leerink boosted their target price on shares of Allscripts Healthcare Solutions from $15.00 to $16.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a report on Friday, April 30th. Argus restated a “hold” rating on shares of Allscripts Healthcare Solutions in a research note on Monday, March 8th. Canaccord Genuity upped their price target on Allscripts Healthcare Solutions from $17.00 to $18.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, April 30th. Piper Sandler cut their price objective on shares of Allscripts Healthcare Solutions from $17.00 to $15.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, February 26th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. began coverage on shares of Allscripts Healthcare Solutions in a report on Thursday, April 29th. They set an “underweight” rating on the stock. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Allscripts Healthcare Solutions presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $12.00.

About Allscripts Healthcare Solutions

Allscripts Healthcare Solutions, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides information technology solutions and services to healthcare organizations in the United States, Canada, and internationally. It offers electronic health records (EHR), information connectivity, private cloud hosting, outsourcing, analytics, patient access, and population health management solutions.

