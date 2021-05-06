Newell Brands Inc. to Issue Quarterly Dividend of $0.23 (NASDAQ:NWL)

Newell Brands Inc. (NASDAQ:NWL) announced a quarterly dividend on Tuesday, May 4th, RTT News reports. Shareholders of record on Monday, May 31st will be paid a dividend of 0.23 per share on Tuesday, June 15th. This represents a $0.92 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.25%.

Newell Brands has increased its dividend payment by 4.6% over the last three years and has raised its dividend annually for the last 1 consecutive years.

Shares of Newell Brands stock opened at $28.35 on Thursday. The firm has a market capitalization of $12.06 billion, a PE ratio of -109.03, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.05 and a beta of 1.06. The company has a current ratio of 1.51, a quick ratio of 0.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.55. Newell Brands has a 12 month low of $11.05 and a 12 month high of $28.50. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $26.67 and its 200-day moving average price is $23.68.

Newell Brands (NASDAQ:NWL) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, April 29th. The company reported $0.30 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.13 by $0.17. The business had revenue of $2.29 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.07 billion. Newell Brands had a positive return on equity of 17.83% and a negative net margin of 1.11%. Newell Brands’s revenue for the quarter was up 21.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.09 earnings per share. As a group, analysts predict that Newell Brands will post 1.71 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities analysts recently commented on NWL shares. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their target price on shares of Newell Brands from $24.00 to $26.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Newell Brands from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $30.00 target price for the company in a report on Wednesday. Bank of America raised Newell Brands from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price target for the stock from $24.00 to $27.00 in a research note on Friday, January 8th. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on Newell Brands from $27.00 to $29.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday. Finally, Truist lifted their target price on shares of Newell Brands from $30.00 to $35.00 in a research note on Monday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $25.50.

About Newell Brands

Newell Brands, Inc engages in the manufacture, marketing, and sale of consumer and commercial products. It operates through the following segments: Appliances and Cookware; Commercial Solutions, Home Solutions; Learning and Development; and Outdoor and Recreation. The Appliances and Cookware segment designs, manufactures, sources, markets and distributes a diverse line of household products.

