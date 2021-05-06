Newmark Security (LON:NWT) Stock Passes Above 200-Day Moving Average of $1.22

Shares of Newmark Security plc (LON:NWT) crossed above its two hundred day moving average during trading on Tuesday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of GBX 1.22 ($0.02) and traded as high as GBX 1.30 ($0.02). Newmark Security shares last traded at GBX 1.29 ($0.02), with a volume of 366,297 shares.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 37.60, a current ratio of 1.99 and a quick ratio of 1.36. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of GBX 1.16 and a 200-day simple moving average of GBX 1.22. The stock has a market cap of £6.09 million and a P/E ratio of 5.88.

In related news, insider Robert Waddington bought 200,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, April 9th. The stock was bought at an average price of GBX 1 ($0.01) per share, with a total value of £2,000 ($2,613.01).

Newmark Security plc designs, manufactures, and sells electronic and physical security systems. It operates in two segments, People and Data Management, and Physical Security Solutions. The company's People and Data Management segment designs, manufactures, and distributes hardware and software access-control systems; and human capital management hardware for time-and-attendance, shop-floor data collection, and access control systems.

