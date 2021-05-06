Nexstar Media Group (NASDAQ:NXST) Announces Earnings Results, Beats Estimates By $1.31 EPS

Nexstar Media Group (NASDAQ:NXST) announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday. The company reported $4.42 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $3.11 by $1.31, MarketWatch Earnings reports. The firm had revenue of $1.13 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.13 billion. Nexstar Media Group had a net margin of 13.27% and a return on equity of 25.99%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $3.30 EPS.

NASDAQ:NXST traded down $0.83 on Thursday, hitting $148.37. 2,062 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 491,597. The stock has a market capitalization of $6.36 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.57, a P/E/G ratio of 0.84 and a beta of 1.92. Nexstar Media Group has a 52 week low of $63.12 and a 52 week high of $163.62. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.49, a quick ratio of 2.00 and a current ratio of 2.00. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $149.15 and its 200 day moving average price is $121.65.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 28th. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 14th will be issued a dividend of $0.70 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 13th. This represents a $2.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.89%. Nexstar Media Group’s dividend payout ratio is currently 55.56%.

In other Nexstar Media Group news, EVP Blake Russell sold 756 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $151.36, for a total transaction of $114,428.16. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 29,983 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,538,226.88. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CEO Perry A. Sook sold 50,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $157.75, for a total value of $7,887,500.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 353,176 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $55,713,514. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 133,228 shares of company stock valued at $20,353,973 over the last three months. Company insiders own 6.70% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on the stock. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Nexstar Media Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price target on shares of Nexstar Media Group from $143.00 to $170.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 2nd. Barrington Research boosted their price target on shares of Nexstar Media Group from $160.00 to $180.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price target on shares of Nexstar Media Group from $140.00 to $170.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Nexstar Media Group has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $151.57.

Nexstar Media Group, Inc, a television broadcasting and digital media company, focuses on the acquisition, development, and operation of television stations and interactive community websites and digital media services in the United States. The company offers free programming to television viewing audiences.

