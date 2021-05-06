NexTier Oilfield Solutions (NYSE:NEX) Releases Earnings Results, Beats Expectations By $0.07 EPS

NexTier Oilfield Solutions (NYSE:NEX) issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday. The company reported ($0.23) earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.30) by $0.07, MarketWatch Earnings reports. NexTier Oilfield Solutions had a negative net margin of 24.38% and a negative return on equity of 27.11%. The business had revenue of $228.40 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $234.71 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned ($0.09) earnings per share. The company’s revenue was down 63.6% on a year-over-year basis. NexTier Oilfield Solutions updated its Q2 2021 guidance to – EPS.

NYSE:NEX traded up $0.03 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $3.91. The company had a trading volume of 1,918,164 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,893,374. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $3.72 and a two-hundred day moving average of $3.51. NexTier Oilfield Solutions has a one year low of $1.58 and a one year high of $5.74. The firm has a market capitalization of $842.47 million, a PE ratio of -2.15 and a beta of 3.52. The company has a quick ratio of 2.18, a current ratio of 2.33 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55.

Get NexTier Oilfield Solutions alerts:

Several equities research analysts have commented on the stock. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of NexTier Oilfield Solutions from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $4.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, April 21st. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell upgraded shares of NexTier Oilfield Solutions from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $5.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, April 13th. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on shares of NexTier Oilfield Solutions from $4.00 to $5.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 31st. Evercore ISI upgraded shares of NexTier Oilfield Solutions from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating and boosted their price target for the stock from $4.00 to $6.00 in a research report on Wednesday, January 27th. Finally, Citigroup boosted their price objective on NexTier Oilfield Solutions from $4.00 to $4.50 in a report on Wednesday, February 17th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. NexTier Oilfield Solutions currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $4.44.

NexTier Oilfield Solutions Company Profile

NexTier Oilfield Solutions Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides well completion and production services in various active and demanding basins. The company's Completion Services segment offers hydraulic fracturing services to enhance production of oil and natural gas from formations with low permeability and restricted flow of hydrocarbons; wireline services; and perforating, pumpdown, pipe recovery, pressure pumping, and wellsite make-up and pressure testing services.

Featured Article: What is the return on assets (ROA) ratio?

Receive News & Ratings for NexTier Oilfield Solutions Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for NexTier Oilfield Solutions and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.