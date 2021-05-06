Nielsen (NYSE:NLSN) Hits New 1-Year High After Strong Earnings

Nielsen Holdings plc (NYSE:NLSN)’s stock price hit a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Thursday after the company announced better than expected quarterly earnings. The stock traded as high as $26.74 and last traded at $26.64, with a volume of 3688341 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $26.00.

The business services provider reported $1.60 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.32 by $1.28. The firm had revenue of $863.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $847.47 million. Nielsen had a negative net margin of 2.38% and a positive return on equity of 22.28%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 44.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.29 EPS.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 17th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, June 3rd will be issued a $0.06 dividend. This represents a $0.24 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.90%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, June 2nd. Nielsen’s payout ratio is 14.20%.

Several equities research analysts have commented on NLSN shares. Citigroup boosted their price target on shares of Nielsen from $22.00 to $27.00 in a research report on Thursday, January 28th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. initiated coverage on Nielsen in a report on Friday, March 12th. They issued an “overweight” rating for the company. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Nielsen from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $24.00 price target for the company in a research note on Tuesday, February 9th. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on Nielsen from $25.00 to $27.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 10th. Finally, Truist upped their target price on Nielsen from $20.00 to $26.00 in a research report on Monday, March 1st. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $24.60.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Morgan Stanley increased its holdings in shares of Nielsen by 63.9% in the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 11,160,270 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $232,915,000 after buying an additional 4,349,119 shares during the period. Ariel Investments LLC boosted its position in Nielsen by 44.2% during the 4th quarter. Ariel Investments LLC now owns 10,927,743 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $228,062,000 after buying an additional 3,348,224 shares during the period. Credit Suisse AG increased its position in shares of Nielsen by 5.8% in the fourth quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 10,581,741 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $220,841,000 after acquiring an additional 583,641 shares during the period. Lazard Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Nielsen by 61.2% during the fourth quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 6,814,422 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $142,216,000 after purchasing an additional 2,586,463 shares during the period. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its holdings in Nielsen by 0.3% during the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 5,705,064 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $119,057,000 after purchasing an additional 15,009 shares during the period.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.66, a current ratio of 1.10 and a quick ratio of 1.10. The company has a market capitalization of $9.55 billion, a PE ratio of -63.43 and a beta of 1.39. The company has a 50 day moving average of $25.56 and a two-hundred day moving average of $21.27.

Nielsen Company Profile (NYSE:NLSN)

Nielsen Holdings Plc engages in the provision of global marketing data collection and analytics services. It operates through the Connect, Media, and Corporate business segments. The Connect segment consists principally of market research information and analytical services. The Media segment handles television, radio, online and mobile audience and advertising measurement, and corresponding analytics.

