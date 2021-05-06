Nisa Investment Advisors LLC Decreases Stock Holdings in JBG SMITH Properties (NYSE:JBGS)

Nisa Investment Advisors LLC cut its stake in JBG SMITH Properties (NYSE:JBGS) by 4.2% in the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 80,492 shares of the company’s stock after selling 3,566 shares during the period. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC owned approximately 0.06% of JBG SMITH Properties worth $2,559,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of JBGS. State of Alaska Department of Revenue grew its holdings in shares of JBG SMITH Properties by 22.5% in the first quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue now owns 64,684 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,055,000 after purchasing an additional 11,867 shares during the period. Credit Suisse AG grew its stake in shares of JBG SMITH Properties by 9.5% in the 4th quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 212,861 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,655,000 after buying an additional 18,393 shares during the period. Maryland Capital Management acquired a new stake in shares of JBG SMITH Properties during the 4th quarter worth approximately $332,000. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund purchased a new stake in shares of JBG SMITH Properties during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $3,987,000. Finally, Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. lifted its holdings in JBG SMITH Properties by 4.1% in the fourth quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 36,544 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,143,000 after acquiring an additional 1,446 shares during the last quarter. 80.63% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded JBG SMITH Properties from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday.

In other JBG SMITH Properties news, CFO Madhumita Moina Banerjee sold 5,000 shares of JBG SMITH Properties stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $32.69, for a total value of $163,450.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, insider Steven A. Museles sold 15,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $32.87, for a total transaction of $493,050.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 8.25% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Shares of JBGS opened at $31.55 on Thursday. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $32.19 and its 200 day moving average price is $30.87. JBG SMITH Properties has a 12-month low of $22.63 and a 12-month high of $34.24. The company has a current ratio of 6.50, a quick ratio of 6.50 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62. The firm has a market cap of $4.15 billion, a P/E ratio of 286.84, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 8.14 and a beta of 0.90.

JBG SMITH Properties (NYSE:JBGS) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 4th. The company reported ($0.16) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.31 by ($0.47). JBG SMITH Properties had a net margin of 2.87% and a return on equity of 0.52%. The company had revenue of $165.29 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $117.70 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.39 earnings per share. JBG SMITH Properties’s revenue was up 4.5% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts forecast that JBG SMITH Properties will post 1.24 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, May 27th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, May 13th will be given a $0.225 dividend. This represents a $0.90 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.85%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, May 12th. JBG SMITH Properties’s payout ratio is 55.90%.

JBG SMITH Properties Company Profile

JBG SMITH is an S&P 400 company that owns, operates, invests in and develops a dynamic portfolio of high-growth mixed-use properties in and around Washington, DC. Through an intense focus on placemaking, JBG SMITH cultivates vibrant, amenity-rich, walkable neighborhoods throughout the Capital region, including National Landing where it serves as the exclusive developer for Amazon's new headquarters.

