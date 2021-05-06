Nisa Investment Advisors LLC Makes New $2.12 Million Investment in MercadoLibre, Inc. (NASDAQ:MELI)

Nisa Investment Advisors LLC bought a new position in MercadoLibre, Inc. (NASDAQ:MELI) during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund bought 1,443 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,124,000.

A number of other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in MELI. AE Wealth Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of MercadoLibre by 8.3% during the fourth quarter. AE Wealth Management LLC now owns 6,805 shares of the company’s stock valued at $11,400,000 after purchasing an additional 520 shares in the last quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of MercadoLibre by 22.2% during the fourth quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 9,071 shares of the company’s stock valued at $15,196,000 after purchasing an additional 1,650 shares in the last quarter. Pillar Pacific Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of MercadoLibre by 1.2% during the fourth quarter. Pillar Pacific Capital Management LLC now owns 8,230 shares of the company’s stock valued at $13,787,000 after purchasing an additional 96 shares in the last quarter. Teamwork Financial Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of MercadoLibre by 8.4% during the fourth quarter. Teamwork Financial Advisors LLC now owns 6,645 shares of the company’s stock valued at $11,132,000 after purchasing an additional 515 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC increased its position in MercadoLibre by 4.8% during the fourth quarter. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC now owns 587 shares of the company’s stock valued at $983,000 after acquiring an additional 27 shares during the last quarter. 80.60% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get MercadoLibre alerts:

MELI has been the subject of a number of research reports. Zacks Investment Research cut MercadoLibre from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $1,865.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Wednesday, February 24th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price objective on MercadoLibre from $1,640.00 to $1,730.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, March 15th. Scotiabank started coverage on MercadoLibre in a research report on Thursday, February 11th. They issued a “sector perform” rating and a $2,050.00 price target for the company. HSBC upped their price target on MercadoLibre from $1,800.00 to $2,100.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 19th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price target on MercadoLibre from $1,530.00 to $2,200.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 27th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and fourteen have given a buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $1,720.56.

Shares of MercadoLibre stock opened at $1,530.54 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $76.33 billion, a PE ratio of -9,565.28 and a beta of 1.63. MercadoLibre, Inc. has a 12 month low of $729.09 and a 12 month high of $2,020.00. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $1,531.43 and a 200 day moving average of $1,594.63. The company has a current ratio of 1.64, a quick ratio of 1.62 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35.

MercadoLibre (NASDAQ:MELI) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 5th. The company reported ($0.68) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.27 by ($0.95). MercadoLibre had a negative net margin of 0.12% and a negative return on equity of 0.22%. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that MercadoLibre, Inc. will post 1.08 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About MercadoLibre

MercadoLibre, Inc operates online commerce platforms in Latin America. It operates Mercado Libre Marketplace, an automated online commerce platform that enables businesses, merchants, and individuals to list merchandise and conduct sales and purchases online; and Mercado Pago FinTech, a financial technology solution platform, which facilitates transactions on and off its marketplaces by providing a mechanism that allows its users to send and receive payments online, as well as allows users to transfer money via their websites and mobile apps.

Further Reading: Options Trading

Receive News & Ratings for MercadoLibre Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for MercadoLibre and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.