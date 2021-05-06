Nisa Investment Advisors LLC Reduces Holdings in Expeditors International of Washington, Inc. (NASDAQ:EXPD)

Nisa Investment Advisors LLC cut its position in Expeditors International of Washington, Inc. (NASDAQ:EXPD) by 48.5% in the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 25,327 shares of the transportation company’s stock after selling 23,865 shares during the quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in Expeditors International of Washington were worth $2,727,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Perigon Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in Expeditors International of Washington in the fourth quarter valued at about $32,000. Alpha DNA Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Expeditors International of Washington in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $33,000. International Assets Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Expeditors International of Washington during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $38,000. Key Financial Inc acquired a new stake in shares of Expeditors International of Washington during the fourth quarter worth approximately $39,000. Finally, Vantage Consulting Group Inc bought a new stake in shares of Expeditors International of Washington in the fourth quarter worth $42,000. 91.17% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

EXPD has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Susquehanna increased their price objective on shares of Expeditors International of Washington from $28.00 to $87.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Cowen increased their price target on shares of Expeditors International of Washington from $97.00 to $109.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 17th. Vertical Research assumed coverage on Expeditors International of Washington in a report on Friday, March 26th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on Expeditors International of Washington from $78.00 to $88.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 13th. Finally, Susquehanna Bancshares upped their price target on Expeditors International of Washington from $87.00 to $116.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating, one has issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Expeditors International of Washington currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $96.63.

EXPD stock opened at $113.48 on Thursday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $108.31 and its two-hundred day moving average is $96.58. The stock has a market capitalization of $19.14 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 30.42 and a beta of 0.75. Expeditors International of Washington, Inc. has a 1 year low of $71.07 and a 1 year high of $115.77.

Expeditors International of Washington (NASDAQ:EXPD) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 4th. The transportation company reported $1.67 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.04 by $0.63. Expeditors International of Washington had a return on equity of 28.55% and a net margin of 7.06%. The business had revenue of $3.36 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.67 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.71 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 76.5% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts predict that Expeditors International of Washington, Inc. will post 3.98 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Expeditors International of Washington, Inc provides logistics services in the Americas, North Asia, South Asia, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and India. The company offers airfreight services, such as air freight consolidation and forwarding; ocean freight and ocean services, including ocean freight consolidation, direct ocean forwarding, and order management; customs brokerage, intra-continental ground transportation and delivery, and warehousing and distribution services; and customs clearance, purchase order management, vendor consolidation, time-definite transportation services, temperature-controlled transit, cargo insurance, specialized cargo monitoring and tracking, and other supply chain solutions.

