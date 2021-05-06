Nisa Investment Advisors LLC Sells 200 Shares of CACI International Inc (NYSE:CACI)

Nisa Investment Advisors LLC lessened its stake in shares of CACI International Inc (NYSE:CACI) by 2.4% during the first quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 8,300 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock after selling 200 shares during the period. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in CACI International were worth $2,047,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in CACI. Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its stake in CACI International by 1.1% in the 4th quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 575,196 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $143,413,000 after buying an additional 6,378 shares during the last quarter. GW&K Investment Management LLC increased its stake in CACI International by 17.7% in the 4th quarter. GW&K Investment Management LLC now owns 150,046 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $37,411,000 after buying an additional 22,586 shares during the last quarter. Thornburg Investment Management Inc. purchased a new stake in CACI International in the 4th quarter valued at about $25,681,000. Rhumbline Advisers grew its position in shares of CACI International by 7.5% during the 4th quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 77,180 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $19,243,000 after acquiring an additional 5,391 shares during the period. Finally, Hallmark Capital Management Inc. grew its position in shares of CACI International by 7.1% during the 1st quarter. Hallmark Capital Management Inc. now owns 69,224 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $17,075,000 after acquiring an additional 4,570 shares during the period. 84.82% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In related news, Director Debora A. Plunkett sold 275 shares of CACI International stock in a transaction on Friday, April 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $253.67, for a total value of $69,759.25. Following the transaction, the director now owns 923 shares in the company, valued at approximately $234,137.41. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, insider Gregory R. Bradford bought 2,275 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 2nd. The stock was acquired at an average price of $219.29 per share, for a total transaction of $498,884.75. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 54,760 shares in the company, valued at $12,008,320.40. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 1.56% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on CACI. Cowen reissued a “buy” rating and set a $283.00 target price on shares of CACI International in a research report on Friday, February 5th. Barclays raised their price objective on shares of CACI International from $250.00 to $300.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday. Credit Suisse Group cut their price objective on shares of CACI International from $296.00 to $288.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, January 29th. Truist raised their price objective on shares of CACI International from $275.00 to $290.00 in a report on Friday, January 29th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of CACI International from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $254.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Monday, March 15th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. CACI International currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $286.70.

CACI International stock opened at $262.65 on Thursday. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $251.91 and its 200-day moving average price is $240.03. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57, a quick ratio of 1.46 and a current ratio of 1.46. The stock has a market cap of $6.19 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.28, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.66 and a beta of 1.10. CACI International Inc has a fifty-two week low of $190.16 and a fifty-two week high of $266.31.

CACI International (NYSE:CACI) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 20th. The information technology services provider reported $4.78 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $3.69 by $1.09. The firm had revenue of $1.55 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.58 billion. CACI International had a net margin of 5.97% and a return on equity of 13.22%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 5.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $3.16 EPS. On average, analysts predict that CACI International Inc will post 14.99 earnings per share for the current year.

CACI International Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides information solutions and services in North America and internationally. The company offers business systems solutions for financial, human capital, asset and materials, and administrative management; develops, integrates, and operates command and control solutions; and develops and integrates solutions that deliver multi-level unified communications from the enterprise directly to and from the tactical edge.

