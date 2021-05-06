Nisa Investment Advisors LLC Sells 32,346 Shares of Steel Dynamics, Inc. (NASDAQ:STLD)

Nisa Investment Advisors LLC trimmed its holdings in Steel Dynamics, Inc. (NASDAQ:STLD) by 41.6% in the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 45,420 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 32,346 shares during the quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in Steel Dynamics were worth $2,306,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Boston Partners raised its holdings in shares of Steel Dynamics by 143.0% in the fourth quarter. Boston Partners now owns 9,560,516 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $352,496,000 after buying an additional 5,625,748 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank bought a new stake in Steel Dynamics during the 4th quarter worth about $138,378,000. Principal Financial Group Inc. raised its holdings in Steel Dynamics by 366.0% during the 4th quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 3,228,871 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $119,049,000 after purchasing an additional 2,536,010 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its holdings in Steel Dynamics by 4.1% during the 4th quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 3,222,530 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $118,815,000 after purchasing an additional 126,593 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its holdings in Steel Dynamics by 6.0% during the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 3,095,112 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $114,117,000 after purchasing an additional 173,849 shares during the last quarter. 79.95% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several brokerages have weighed in on STLD. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on Steel Dynamics from $44.00 to $53.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, March 18th. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell boosted their price objective on Steel Dynamics from $56.00 to $60.00 in a report on Wednesday, April 21st. Credit Suisse Group boosted their price objective on Steel Dynamics from $52.00 to $55.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, April 26th. The Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on Steel Dynamics in a research note on Thursday, April 15th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $57.00 price target for the company. Finally, Citigroup upped their price target on Steel Dynamics from $56.00 to $60.00 in a research report on Wednesday, April 21st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Steel Dynamics has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $51.70.

STLD stock opened at $59.96 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65, a current ratio of 3.28 and a quick ratio of 1.91. The stock has a market capitalization of $12.66 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.41, a PEG ratio of 1.06 and a beta of 1.40. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $51.00 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $41.20. Steel Dynamics, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $20.97 and a fifty-two week high of $60.73.

Steel Dynamics (NASDAQ:STLD) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, April 18th. The basic materials company reported $2.10 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.98 by $0.12. Steel Dynamics had a return on equity of 13.33% and a net margin of 5.17%. The firm had revenue of $3.54 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.41 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.88 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 37.6% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts expect that Steel Dynamics, Inc. will post 2.63 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 16th. Investors of record on Wednesday, March 31st were given a $0.26 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, March 30th. This represents a $1.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.73%. This is a boost from Steel Dynamics’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.25. Steel Dynamics’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 33.55%.

In related news, SVP Glenn Pushis sold 24,340 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, April 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $54.81, for a total value of $1,334,075.40. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 137,536 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,538,348.16. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Keith E. Busse sold 8,035 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $49.06, for a total value of $394,197.10. 5.00% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

About Steel Dynamics

Steel Dynamics, Inc engages in the manufacture of steel products and metal recycling. It operates through the following segments: Steel Operations, Metals Recycling Operations, and Steel Fabrication Operations. The Steel Operations segment consists of sheet products including hot roll, cold roll, and coated steel; long products including structural steel beams, pilings, and standard and premium grade rail; and steel finishing services such as turning, polishing, straightening, chamfering, threading, and precision saw-cutting.

