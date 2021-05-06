Nisa Investment Advisors LLC Sells 62,668 Shares of Royal Gold, Inc. (NASDAQ:RGLD)

Nisa Investment Advisors LLC lowered its stake in shares of Royal Gold, Inc. (NASDAQ:RGLD) (TSE:RGL) by 70.1% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 26,700 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 62,668 shares during the period. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in Royal Gold were worth $2,873,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in RGLD. Perigon Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Royal Gold in the 4th quarter worth $42,000. Sterling Financial Planning Inc. acquired a new position in Royal Gold during the fourth quarter worth $47,000. Planned Solutions Inc. bought a new position in shares of Royal Gold in the fourth quarter valued at $48,000. Ossiam grew its holdings in shares of Royal Gold by 1,031.0% during the fourth quarter. Ossiam now owns 475 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $51,000 after buying an additional 433 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Capital Asset Advisory Services LLC bought a new stake in shares of Royal Gold during the fourth quarter worth about $54,000. 74.95% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In other news, VP Randy Shefman sold 900 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $109.19, for a total transaction of $98,271.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 6,188 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $675,667.72. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Insiders own 0.38% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ RGLD opened at $115.34 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of $7.57 billion, a PE ratio of 32.04, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.97 and a beta of 0.68. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11, a quick ratio of 8.06 and a current ratio of 8.37. Royal Gold, Inc. has a 52-week low of $99.32 and a 52-week high of $147.64. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $111.56 and a 200 day simple moving average of $110.80.

Royal Gold (NASDAQ:RGLD) (TSE:RGL) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 2nd. The basic materials company reported $0.92 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.85 by $0.07. Royal Gold had a net margin of 44.76% and a return on equity of 7.56%. The company had revenue of $158.40 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $152.81 million. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.63 EPS. Royal Gold’s quarterly revenue was up 28.2% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts forecast that Royal Gold, Inc. will post 3.55 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, April 15th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, April 1st were paid a $0.30 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, March 31st. This represents a $1.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.04%. Royal Gold’s payout ratio is presently 48.58%.

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on RGLD shares. National Bank Financial cut their price target on Royal Gold from $155.00 to $150.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, February 4th. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their target price on Royal Gold from $135.00 to $140.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, April 23rd. Raymond James reissued an “outperform” rating and issued a $140.00 price target (up from $138.00) on shares of Royal Gold in a research report on Wednesday, April 21st. TheStreet downgraded shares of Royal Gold from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 3rd. Finally, TD Securities upped their target price on shares of Royal Gold from $135.00 to $174.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 27th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $139.45.

Royal Gold, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, acquires and manages precious metal streams, royalties, and related interests. It focuses on acquiring stream and royalty interests or to finance projects that are in production or in development stage in exchange for stream or royalty interests, which primarily consists of gold, silver, copper, nickel, zinc, lead, cobalt, and molybdenum.

