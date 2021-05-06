NN Group (OTCMKTS:NNGRY) Hits New 1-Year High at $25.71

Shares of NN Group (OTCMKTS:NNGRY) hit a new 52-week high during trading on Thursday . The company traded as high as $25.71 and last traded at $25.71, with a volume of 18100 shares. The stock had previously closed at $25.13.

A number of equities analysts have commented on NNGRY shares. Citigroup upgraded shares of NN Group from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 27th. Morgan Stanley reaffirmed an “equal weight” rating on shares of NN Group in a research note on Wednesday, March 3rd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered shares of NN Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 6th. Credit Suisse Group reiterated an “outperform” rating on shares of NN Group in a research note on Thursday, February 25th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed a “sector perform” rating on shares of NN Group in a report on Wednesday, March 10th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. NN Group has a consensus rating of “Buy”.

Get NN Group alerts:

The firm’s 50 day moving average is $24.84 and its two-hundred day moving average is $22.13. The firm has a market cap of $16.98 billion, a P/E ratio of 7.80 and a beta of 1.07.

About NN Group (OTCMKTS:NNGRY)

NN Group N.V., a financial services company, primarily provides life insurance products in the Netherlands, rest of Europe, the United States, the United Kingdom, Asia, and internationally. The company operates through Netherlands Life, Netherlands Non-life, Insurance Europe, Japan Life, Asset Management, Banking, and Other segments.

Recommended Story: What is a Market Correction?

Receive News & Ratings for NN Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for NN Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.