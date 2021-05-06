NN Investment Partners Holdings N.V. Boosts Holdings in Martin Marietta Materials, Inc. (NYSE:MLM)

NN Investment Partners Holdings N.V. grew its stake in shares of Martin Marietta Materials, Inc. (NYSE:MLM) by 15.6% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 43,904 shares of the construction company’s stock after purchasing an additional 5,911 shares during the quarter. NN Investment Partners Holdings N.V. owned approximately 0.07% of Martin Marietta Materials worth $14,744,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in MLM. JustInvest LLC acquired a new position in Martin Marietta Materials during the first quarter worth about $230,000. Park Avenue Securities LLC purchased a new position in shares of Martin Marietta Materials during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $254,000. Swarthmore Group Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Martin Marietta Materials during the 1st quarter valued at about $5,692,000. Chicago Partners Investment Group LLC acquired a new stake in Martin Marietta Materials in the first quarter worth $201,000. Finally, Janney Montgomery Scott LLC raised its stake in shares of Martin Marietta Materials by 20.4% during the first quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 10,038 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $3,371,000 after purchasing an additional 1,699 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 97.77% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:MLM opened at $374.43 on Thursday. Martin Marietta Materials, Inc. has a 1 year low of $151.94 and a 1 year high of $376.13. The firm has a market capitalization of $23.35 billion, a PE ratio of 34.99, a P/E/G ratio of 5.79 and a beta of 0.69. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $343.97 and its 200-day moving average price is $304.88. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46, a current ratio of 3.27 and a quick ratio of 1.85.

Martin Marietta Materials (NYSE:MLM) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 4th. The construction company reported $1.04 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.50 by $0.54. The company had revenue of $982.40 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $968.53 million. Martin Marietta Materials had a return on equity of 12.22% and a net margin of 14.38%. Martin Marietta Materials’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.41 EPS. As a group, analysts expect that Martin Marietta Materials, Inc. will post 10.76 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 31st. Shareholders of record on Monday, March 1st were given a dividend of $0.57 per share. This represents a $2.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.61%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, February 26th. Martin Marietta Materials’s payout ratio is currently 23.41%.

In other Martin Marietta Materials news, CEO C Howard Nye sold 3,052 shares of Martin Marietta Materials stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $335.06, for a total value of $1,022,603.12. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 101,226 shares in the company, valued at approximately $33,916,783.56. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. 0.73% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of research analysts have commented on MLM shares. Stephens upgraded shares of Martin Marietta Materials from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 6th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price objective on Martin Marietta Materials from $310.00 to $335.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, January 22nd. Barclays upped their target price on shares of Martin Marietta Materials from $275.00 to $380.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Raymond James initiated coverage on shares of Martin Marietta Materials in a research note on Wednesday, February 3rd. They set a “market perform” rating on the stock. Finally, Exane BNP Paribas lowered Martin Marietta Materials from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $360.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Wednesday, January 27th. Eleven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $280.95.

Martin Marietta Materials, Inc, a natural resource-based building materials company, supplies aggregates and heavy-side building materials to the construction industry in the United States and internationally. It offers crushed stone, sand, and gravel products; ready mixed concrete and asphalt; paving products and services; and Portland and specialty cement used in the infrastructure projects, and nonresidential and residential construction markets, as well as in the railroad, agricultural, utility, and environmental industries.

