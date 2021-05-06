NN Investment Partners Holdings N.V. Cuts Stake in D.R. Horton, Inc. (NYSE:DHI)

NN Investment Partners Holdings N.V. decreased its position in D.R. Horton, Inc. (NYSE:DHI) by 0.3% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 138,600 shares of the construction company’s stock after selling 442 shares during the period. NN Investment Partners Holdings N.V.’s holdings in D.R. Horton were worth $12,352,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in DHI. Pacer Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in shares of D.R. Horton by 3.1% in the fourth quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. now owns 25,150 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $1,733,000 after buying an additional 755 shares in the last quarter. NewFocus Financial Group LLC increased its holdings in shares of D.R. Horton by 92.3% in the 4th quarter. NewFocus Financial Group LLC now owns 15,457 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $1,065,000 after purchasing an additional 7,420 shares in the last quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund raised its stake in shares of D.R. Horton by 1.2% in the first quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund now owns 210,470 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $18,757,000 after purchasing an additional 2,443 shares during the last quarter. Tributary Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of D.R. Horton by 143.2% during the first quarter. Tributary Capital Management LLC now owns 18,000 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $1,604,000 after purchasing an additional 10,600 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Jackson Grant Investment Advisers Inc. grew its stake in shares of D.R. Horton by 10.4% in the fourth quarter. Jackson Grant Investment Advisers Inc. now owns 2,458 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $169,000 after acquiring an additional 231 shares during the period. 82.15% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get D.R. Horton alerts:

A number of research firms have issued reports on DHI. Barclays boosted their price target on D.R. Horton from $108.00 to $114.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 27th. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price target on shares of D.R. Horton from $87.00 to $104.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 29th. Raymond James reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and set a $110.00 price objective (up from $91.00) on shares of D.R. Horton in a research report on Thursday, April 29th. Janney Montgomery Scott began coverage on shares of D.R. Horton in a research note on Thursday, January 21st. They set a “neutral” rating on the stock. Finally, Wolfe Research started coverage on shares of D.R. Horton in a research report on Monday, March 22nd. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $94.00 price target for the company. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eighteen have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $91.41.

In other news, VP Aron M. Odom sold 5,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $81.96, for a total transaction of $450,780.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 4,645 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $380,704.20. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, Director Michael R. Buchanan sold 3,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $82.94, for a total value of $248,820.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 19,419 shares of company stock worth $1,709,596 in the last quarter. Company insiders own 0.46% of the company’s stock.

DHI stock opened at $101.71 on Thursday. D.R. Horton, Inc. has a 52 week low of $43.82 and a 52 week high of $102.60. The firm has a market capitalization of $36.66 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.84, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.67 and a beta of 1.70. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $92.50 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $78.69. The company has a quick ratio of 1.82, a current ratio of 6.70 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35.

D.R. Horton (NYSE:DHI) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 22nd. The construction company reported $2.53 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.18 by $0.35. The business had revenue of $6.45 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.14 billion. D.R. Horton had a return on equity of 20.67% and a net margin of 11.69%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 43.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $1.30 earnings per share. As a group, analysts anticipate that D.R. Horton, Inc. will post 8.02 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, May 20th. Shareholders of record on Monday, May 10th will be paid a dividend of $0.20 per share. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.79%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, May 7th. D.R. Horton’s payout ratio is 12.99%.

D.R. Horton Company Profile

D.R. Horton, Inc operates as a homebuilding company in East, Midwest, Southeast, South Central, Southwest, and West regions in the United States. It engages in the acquisition and development of land; and construction and sale of homes in 29 states and 88 markets under the names of D.R. Horton, America's Builder, Express Homes, Emerald Homes, and Freedom Homes.

Further Reading: Trading Halts Explained

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding DHI? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for D.R. Horton, Inc. (NYSE:DHI).

Receive News & Ratings for D.R. Horton Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for D.R. Horton and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.