NN Investment Partners Holdings N.V. Sells 5,947 Shares of KLA Co. (NASDAQ:KLAC)

NN Investment Partners Holdings N.V. reduced its holdings in KLA Co. (NASDAQ:KLAC) by 12.1% in the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 43,095 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after selling 5,947 shares during the quarter. NN Investment Partners Holdings N.V.’s holdings in KLA were worth $14,238,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Wedbush Securities Inc. increased its holdings in KLA by 29.5% during the 1st quarter. Wedbush Securities Inc. now owns 4,433 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $1,465,000 after purchasing an additional 1,009 shares in the last quarter. US Bancorp DE lifted its stake in KLA by 44.4% in the 4th quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 79,913 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $20,690,000 after acquiring an additional 24,559 shares in the last quarter. KBC Group NV grew its stake in shares of KLA by 30.5% during the 1st quarter. KBC Group NV now owns 179,927 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $59,448,000 after acquiring an additional 42,004 shares in the last quarter. Guinness Asset Management LTD lifted its position in shares of KLA by 8.7% in the fourth quarter. Guinness Asset Management LTD now owns 62,925 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $16,292,000 after purchasing an additional 5,015 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Teacher Retirement System of Texas boosted its holdings in KLA by 11.7% during the fourth quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 43,772 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $11,333,000 after purchasing an additional 4,573 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 88.67% of the company’s stock.

In related news, EVP Oreste Donzella sold 1,287 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $300.90, for a total transaction of $387,258.30. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 5,599 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,684,739.10. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Company insiders own 0.16% of the company’s stock.

KLAC has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their target price on KLA from $255.00 to $300.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 4th. The Goldman Sachs Group reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and set a $308.00 price target (up from $271.00) on shares of KLA in a research report on Monday, January 18th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of KLA from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $341.00 target price on the stock in a report on Tuesday, April 20th. Argus raised their price objective on KLA from $235.00 to $300.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, January 8th. Finally, Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell increased their price target on KLA from $360.00 to $380.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, April 26th. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $304.59.

KLAC opened at $311.92 on Thursday. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $325.80 and a 200 day simple moving average of $283.31. The stock has a market capitalization of $48.06 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 37.95, a P/E/G ratio of 2.00 and a beta of 1.26. The company has a quick ratio of 1.92, a current ratio of 2.72 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.24. KLA Co. has a twelve month low of $158.46 and a twelve month high of $359.69.

KLA (NASDAQ:KLAC) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, April 29th. The semiconductor company reported $3.85 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $3.59 by $0.26. KLA had a return on equity of 65.49% and a net margin of 21.76%. Sell-side analysts anticipate that KLA Co. will post 12.57 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 2nd. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 19th were issued a $0.90 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, February 18th. This represents a $3.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.15%. KLA’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 34.78%.

KLA Corporation designs, manufactures, and markets process control and yield management solutions for the semiconductor and related nanoelectronics industries worldwide. The company offers chip and wafer manufacturing products, including defect inspection and review systems, metrology solutions, in situ process monitoring products, computational lithography software, and data analytics systems for chip manufacturers to manage yield throughout the semiconductor fabrication process.

