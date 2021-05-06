Noir (NOR) Price Tops $0.0373 on Major Exchanges

Noir (CURRENCY:NOR) traded 0.9% lower against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 21:00 PM Eastern on May 6th. Noir has a market cap of $763,688.95 and $1,264.00 worth of Noir was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Noir coin can now be bought for about $0.0373 or 0.00000066 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last week, Noir has traded 7.5% higher against the dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Avalanche (AVAX) traded 8.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $38.96 or 0.00068935 BTC.

Algorand (ALGO) traded up 7.8% against the dollar and now trades at $1.56 or 0.00002759 BTC.

Elrond (EGLD) traded up 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $193.62 or 0.00342581 BTC.

Theta Fuel (TFUEL) traded 5.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.39 or 0.00000696 BTC.

NEAR Protocol (NEAR) traded up 2% against the dollar and now trades at $5.29 or 0.00009356 BTC.

Helium (HNT) traded down 2.5% against the dollar and now trades at $17.48 or 0.00030934 BTC.

Kava.io (KAVA) traded up 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $6.34 or 0.00011220 BTC.

Ardor (ARDR) traded 5.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.40 or 0.00000705 BTC.

Wanchain (WAN) traded 4.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.82 or 0.00003224 BTC.

Divi (DIVI) traded up 4.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0803 or 0.00000142 BTC.

About Noir

Noir (NOR) uses the hashing algorithm. Noir’s total supply is 20,473,157 coins. The Reddit community for Noir is /r/Noirofficial and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official website for Noir is noirofficial.org. Noir’s official Twitter account is @noircoin and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official message board for Noir is noirofficial.org/blog.

According to CryptoCompare, “Noir is a decentralized digital currency with anonymous features and community governance. To ensure accessibility to all users, Noir uses a Proof of Stake system. Noir is developing into a currency that is not only traded for speculative reasons but also one that enables people to buy products and services in a secure and anonymous way. The overall goal is to shape Noir into a currency for one’s daily payments. “

Buying and Selling Noir

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Noir directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Noir should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Noir using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

