Nokian Renkaat Oyj (OTCMKTS:NKRKY) Upgraded to “Hold” by DNB Markets

DNB Markets upgraded shares of Nokian Renkaat Oyj (OTCMKTS:NKRKY) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research report released on Wednesday morning, The Fly reports.

Separately, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft restated a hold rating on shares of Nokian Renkaat Oyj in a research note on Monday, January 25th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and four have issued a hold rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of Hold.

Shares of OTCMKTS NKRKY traded up $0.12 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $18.88. 430 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,081. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $18.36 and its 200 day simple moving average is $17.78. Nokian Renkaat Oyj has a 12-month low of $8.82 and a 12-month high of $19.66.

The business also recently announced a dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 30th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, April 1st were issued a dividend of $1.0034 per share. This represents a dividend yield of 5.69%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, March 31st.

Nokian Renkaat Oyj Company Profile

Nokian Renkaat Oyj develops and manufactures tires in Finland, Sweden, Norway, Russia, the rest of Europe, North America, and internationally. It operates through Passenger Car Tyres, Heavy Tyres, and Vianor segments. The Passenger Car Tyres segment develops and produces summer and winter tires for cars and vans.

