Nordea Bank Abp’s (NRDBY) Buy Rating Reaffirmed at Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft

Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft restated their buy rating on shares of Nordea Bank Abp (OTCMKTS:NRDBY) in a research note released on Monday, The Fly reports.

A number of other equities analysts have also recently commented on the stock. Morgan Stanley reaffirmed an overweight rating on shares of Nordea Bank Abp in a report on Monday, April 26th. UBS Group reaffirmed a buy rating on shares of Nordea Bank Abp in a report on Friday, April 9th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reissued an overweight rating on shares of Nordea Bank Abp in a research note on Thursday, March 4th. Credit Suisse Group raised shares of Nordea Bank Abp from a neutral rating to an outperform rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 17th. Finally, Barclays reissued an equal weight rating on shares of Nordea Bank Abp in a research note on Monday, April 12th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of Buy.

Shares of OTCMKTS:NRDBY opened at $10.28 on Monday. The company has a market capitalization of $41.61 billion, a PE ratio of 15.81 and a beta of 1.20. The company has a current ratio of 1.45, a quick ratio of 1.45 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.78. Nordea Bank Abp has a twelve month low of $5.47 and a twelve month high of $10.64. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $10.13 and a 200-day simple moving average of $8.90.

Nordea Bank Abp (OTCMKTS:NRDBY) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 4th. The company reported $0.21 earnings per share for the quarter. The business had revenue of $2.64 billion during the quarter. Nordea Bank Abp had a net margin of 21.75% and a return on equity of 7.15%.

Nordea Bank Abp Company Profile

Nordea Bank Abp provides various banking products and services in Sweden, Finland, Norway, Denmark, and internationally. The company operates through Personal Banking, Business Banking, Large Corporates and Institutions, and Asset and Wealth Management segments. The Personal Banking segment offers various financial services to household customers through internet and mobile banking, over the phone, online meetings, and branch offices.

