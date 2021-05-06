Nortech Systems (NSYS) Set to Announce Quarterly Earnings on Thursday

Nortech Systems (NASDAQ:NSYS) will post its quarterly earnings results before the market opens on Thursday, May 13th.

Nortech Systems (NASDAQ:NSYS) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, March 23rd. The electronics maker reported ($0.44) EPS for the quarter. Nortech Systems had a return on equity of 11.13% and a net margin of 2.03%. The firm had revenue of $23.84 million during the quarter.

Shares of NASDAQ NSYS opened at $6.21 on Thursday. The stock has a market capitalization of $16.52 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.48 and a beta of 1.39. Nortech Systems has a 52 week low of $2.91 and a 52 week high of $10.14. The company has a quick ratio of 1.44, a current ratio of 2.24 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $6.71 and a 200 day moving average price of $6.41.

Separately, TheStreet lowered shares of Nortech Systems from a “c-” rating to a “d” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 7th.

About Nortech Systems

Nortech Systems Incorporated operates as an electronic manufacturing services company in the United States, Mexico, and China. It offers a range of value added engineering, technical and manufacturing, and support services, including project management, designing, testing, prototyping, supply chain management, and post-market services.

