North Star Asset Management Inc. Has $32.41 Million Stock Position in SS&C Technologies Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:SSNC)

North Star Asset Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of SS&C Technologies Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:SSNC) by 3.3% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 463,817 shares of the technology company’s stock after acquiring an additional 14,661 shares during the quarter. SS&C Technologies makes up 1.9% of North Star Asset Management Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 9th largest holding. North Star Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in SS&C Technologies were worth $32,406,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the business. BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in shares of SS&C Technologies by 3.5% in the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 12,229,996 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $889,732,000 after buying an additional 408,343 shares during the last quarter. Select Equity Group L.P. raised its holdings in shares of SS&C Technologies by 3.2% in the fourth quarter. Select Equity Group L.P. now owns 11,283,378 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $820,866,000 after buying an additional 350,918 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its holdings in shares of SS&C Technologies by 31.2% in the fourth quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 4,194,644 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $305,160,000 after buying an additional 996,347 shares during the last quarter. Baupost Group LLC MA raised its holdings in shares of SS&C Technologies by 9.2% in the fourth quarter. Baupost Group LLC MA now owns 3,305,784 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $240,496,000 after buying an additional 277,275 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Norges Bank bought a new position in shares of SS&C Technologies in the fourth quarter valued at about $170,354,000. 80.14% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of SS&C Technologies stock traded up $0.04 on Thursday, reaching $72.86. 5,805 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,345,615. SS&C Technologies Holdings, Inc. has a one year low of $51.54 and a one year high of $75.94. The company has a market capitalization of $18.63 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 33.87 and a beta of 1.56. The company has a current ratio of 1.05, a quick ratio of 1.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.26. The company has a 50-day moving average of $71.37 and a 200 day moving average of $68.59.

SS&C Technologies (NASDAQ:SSNC) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, April 25th. The technology company reported $1.18 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.10 by $0.08. SS&C Technologies had a return on equity of 20.42% and a net margin of 12.20%. The company had revenue of $1.24 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.19 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $1.03 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 4.9% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts predict that SS&C Technologies Holdings, Inc. will post 3.99 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 15th. Investors of record on Monday, March 1st were paid a $0.16 dividend. This represents a $0.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.88%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, February 26th. This is a boost from SS&C Technologies’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.13. SS&C Technologies’s dividend payout ratio is 17.68%.

SSNC has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Credit Suisse Group initiated coverage on SS&C Technologies in a report on Monday, March 1st. They issued an “outperform” rating for the company. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on SS&C Technologies from $70.00 to $75.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday. Needham & Company LLC boosted their price objective on SS&C Technologies from $80.00 to $90.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday. Raymond James boosted their price objective on SS&C Technologies from $78.00 to $93.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Monday. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised SS&C Technologies from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $83.00 price objective for the company in a report on Wednesday. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, ten have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. SS&C Technologies has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $77.80.

SS&C Technologies Company Profile

SS&C Technologies Holdings, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides software products and software-enabled services to financial services and healthcare industries. The company owns and operates technology stack across securities accounting, front-to-back-office operations, performance and risk analytics, regulatory reporting, and healthcare information processes.

