North Star Asset Management Inc. Purchases 193 Shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. (NYSE:TMO)

North Star Asset Management Inc. increased its position in Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. (NYSE:TMO) by 0.4% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 49,725 shares of the medical research company’s stock after purchasing an additional 193 shares during the quarter. Thermo Fisher Scientific makes up about 1.4% of North Star Asset Management Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 20th largest holding. North Star Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Thermo Fisher Scientific were worth $22,693,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Annapolis Financial Services LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific in the fourth quarter worth about $26,000. ShoreHaven Wealth Partners LLC bought a new position in Thermo Fisher Scientific in the fourth quarter worth approximately $28,000. Larson Financial Group LLC boosted its position in Thermo Fisher Scientific by 38.5% during the 4th quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC now owns 72 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $34,000 after acquiring an additional 20 shares in the last quarter. Oder Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific during the 4th quarter valued at $34,000. Finally, ADE LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific during the 4th quarter valued at $40,000. 87.17% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

NYSE:TMO traded up $0.25 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $468.02. The stock had a trading volume of 19,466 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,788,965. The stock has a market capitalization of $183.94 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 38.34, a P/E/G ratio of 1.40 and a beta of 0.85. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $468.67 and a 200-day simple moving average of $476.00. Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. has a 52 week low of $324.35 and a 52 week high of $532.57. The company has a current ratio of 2.93, a quick ratio of 2.31 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66.

Thermo Fisher Scientific (NYSE:TMO) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 29th. The medical research company reported $7.21 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $6.69 by $0.52. Thermo Fisher Scientific had a net margin of 17.12% and a return on equity of 21.35%. The company had revenue of $9.91 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $9.69 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $2.94 EPS. Thermo Fisher Scientific’s revenue was up 59.0% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. will post 19.03 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 16th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, March 16th were given a dividend of $0.26 per share. This represents a $1.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.22%. This is an increase from Thermo Fisher Scientific’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.22. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, March 15th. Thermo Fisher Scientific’s payout ratio is 8.42%.

Several brokerages have weighed in on TMO. Citigroup increased their price target on Thermo Fisher Scientific from $500.00 to $530.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 2nd. Credit Suisse Group raised their target price on shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific from $556.00 to $580.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 12th. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific from $535.00 to $575.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 2nd. BTIG Research lifted their price target on shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific from $540.00 to $590.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 3rd. Finally, Cowen boosted their price target on shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific from $525.00 to $585.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 2nd. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eighteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $534.45.

Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc offers life sciences solutions, analytical instruments, specialty diagnostics, and laboratory products and service worldwide. The company's Life Sciences Solutions segment offers reagents, instruments, and consumables for biological and medical research, discovery, and production of drugs and vaccines, as well as diagnosis of infections and diseases to pharmaceutical, biotechnology, agricultural, clinical, healthcare, academic, and government markets.

