North Star Asset Management Inc. Purchases 1,996 Shares of Sysco Co. (NYSE:SYY)

North Star Asset Management Inc. grew its position in Sysco Co. (NYSE:SYY) by 2.1% in the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 98,266 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,996 shares during the period. North Star Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Sysco were worth $7,738,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Summitry LLC increased its holdings in shares of Sysco by 1.0% in the fourth quarter. Summitry LLC now owns 50,243 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,731,000 after purchasing an additional 512 shares in the last quarter. Nicholas Company Inc. grew its holdings in Sysco by 49.0% during the 4th quarter. Nicholas Company Inc. now owns 93,500 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,943,000 after acquiring an additional 30,745 shares during the period. Allen Investment Management LLC grew its holdings in Sysco by 12.1% during the 4th quarter. Allen Investment Management LLC now owns 2,505,105 shares of the company’s stock worth $186,029,000 after acquiring an additional 270,101 shares during the period. Meyer Handelman Co. grew its holdings in Sysco by 1.9% during the 4th quarter. Meyer Handelman Co. now owns 574,368 shares of the company’s stock worth $42,653,000 after acquiring an additional 10,650 shares during the period. Finally, Waycross Partners LLC acquired a new stake in Sysco during the 4th quarter worth $2,693,000. Institutional investors own 81.02% of the company’s stock.

Get Sysco alerts:

SYY has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on shares of Sysco from $81.00 to $88.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price objective on shares of Sysco from $89.00 to $95.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price objective on shares of Sysco from $80.00 to $85.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, April 19th. Piper Sandler boosted their price objective on shares of Sysco from $82.00 to $86.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 18th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Sysco from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $77.00 price objective on the stock. in a research report on Wednesday, February 3rd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $81.00.

Shares of SYY stock traded up $1.64 on Thursday, reaching $84.68. The stock had a trading volume of 116,317 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,256,386. The company has a quick ratio of 1.30, a current ratio of 1.73 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 9.56. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $80.84 and its two-hundred day moving average is $75.14. The firm has a market capitalization of $43.22 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1,186.12, a P/E/G ratio of 3.79 and a beta of 1.38. Sysco Co. has a 12 month low of $44.17 and a 12 month high of $85.15.

Sysco (NYSE:SYY) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, May 4th. The company reported $0.22 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.20 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $11.82 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $12.02 billion. Sysco had a negative net margin of 0.04% and a positive return on equity of 39.64%. Sysco’s quarterly revenue was down 13.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.45 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Sysco Co. will post 1.83 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 23rd. Investors of record on Thursday, April 1st were paid a $0.45 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, March 31st. This represents a $1.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.13%. Sysco’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 89.55%.

Sysco Company Profile

Sysco Corporation, through its subsidiaries, markets and distributes a range of food and related products primarily to the foodservice or food-away-from-home industry in the United States, Canada, the United Kingdom, France, and internationally. It operates through three segments: U.S. Foodservice Operations, International Foodservice Operations, SYGMA, and Other.

See Also: What is the Current Ratio?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SYY? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Sysco Co. (NYSE:SYY).

Receive News & Ratings for Sysco Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Sysco and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.