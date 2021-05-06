North Star Asset Management Inc. Purchases 380 Shares of ASML Holding (NASDAQ:ASML)

North Star Asset Management Inc. boosted its position in ASML Holding (NASDAQ:ASML) by 2.0% in the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 19,018 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after buying an additional 380 shares during the quarter. North Star Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in ASML were worth $11,741,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Baldwin Brothers Inc. MA increased its holdings in ASML by 6.0% in the first quarter. Baldwin Brothers Inc. MA now owns 284 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $175,000 after buying an additional 16 shares in the last quarter. Resources Investment Advisors LLC. increased its stake in shares of ASML by 1.4% during the fourth quarter. Resources Investment Advisors LLC. now owns 1,337 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $652,000 after purchasing an additional 18 shares in the last quarter. Financial Advocates Investment Management increased its stake in shares of ASML by 2.4% during the fourth quarter. Financial Advocates Investment Management now owns 799 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $390,000 after purchasing an additional 19 shares in the last quarter. Sheets Smith Wealth Management increased its stake in shares of ASML by 1.6% during the first quarter. Sheets Smith Wealth Management now owns 1,220 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $753,000 after purchasing an additional 19 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Harrington Investments INC increased its stake in shares of ASML by 2.9% during the fourth quarter. Harrington Investments INC now owns 702 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $342,000 after purchasing an additional 20 shares in the last quarter. 17.88% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NASDAQ:ASML traded up $0.21 on Thursday, hitting $642.09. The stock had a trading volume of 11,199 shares, compared to its average volume of 982,595. The company has a quick ratio of 1.99, a current ratio of 2.92 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34. The stock has a market cap of $269.56 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 71.92, a PEG ratio of 2.25 and a beta of 1.06. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $624.17 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $522.17. ASML Holding has a 1-year low of $283.31 and a 1-year high of $675.65.

ASML (NASDAQ:ASML) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, April 20th. The semiconductor company reported $3.86 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.02 by $0.84. ASML had a net margin of 24.30% and a return on equity of 25.91%. The company had revenue of $4.36 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.03 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.93 EPS. ASML’s revenue was up 78.8% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts anticipate that ASML Holding will post 9.34 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of research firms have recently commented on ASML. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their target price on shares of ASML from $524.00 to $640.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 2nd. Morgan Stanley reaffirmed an “overweight” rating on shares of ASML in a research note on Monday, January 25th. UBS Group reaffirmed a “neutral” rating on shares of ASML in a research note on Thursday, January 21st. Grupo Santander cut shares of ASML from a “hold” rating to an “underweight” rating in a research note on Monday, April 19th. Finally, Susquehanna reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of ASML in a research note on Monday, April 26th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and sixteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $605.80.

ASML Profile

ASML Holding N.V. develops, produces, markets, sells, and services advanced semiconductor equipment systems consisting of lithography, metrology, and inspection related systems for memory and logic chipmakers. The company provides extreme ultraviolet lithography systems; and deep ultraviolet lithography systems comprising immersion and dry lithography solutions to manufacture various range of semiconductor nodes and technologies.

