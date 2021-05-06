Northern Oil and Gas (NOG) Set to Announce Quarterly Earnings on Friday

Northern Oil and Gas (NYSEAMERICAN:NOG) will be posting its quarterly earnings results before the market opens on Friday, May 7th. Analysts expect Northern Oil and Gas to post earnings of $0.62 per share for the quarter. Individual that wish to listen to the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.

Northern Oil and Gas (NYSEAMERICAN:NOG) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, March 11th. The energy company reported $0.64 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.66 by ($0.02). The business had revenue of $99.51 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $119.10 million. On average, analysts expect Northern Oil and Gas to post $2 EPS for the current fiscal year and $2 EPS for the next fiscal year.

NYSEAMERICAN:NOG opened at $15.84 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.57, a quick ratio of 1.08 and a current ratio of 1.08. Northern Oil and Gas has a 1 year low of $3.35 and a 1 year high of $15.99. The stock has a market cap of $956.13 million, a P/E ratio of -0.71 and a beta of 2.76. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $8.99 and a 200-day simple moving average of $6.31.

NOG has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Royal Bank of Canada initiated coverage on shares of Northern Oil and Gas in a research report on Tuesday, January 26th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $14.00 price objective for the company. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell started coverage on Northern Oil and Gas in a report on Thursday, April 22nd. They set a “buy” rating and a $17.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Raymond James initiated coverage on Northern Oil and Gas in a research report on Thursday, January 7th. They issued a “strong-buy” rating and a $14.00 target price for the company. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. Northern Oil and Gas presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $13.50.

About Northern Oil and Gas

Northern Oil and Gas, Inc, an independent energy company, engages in the acquisition, exploration, exploitation, development, and production of crude oil and natural gas properties in the United States. The company primarily holds interests in the Bakken and Three Forks formations in the Williston Basin of North Dakota and Montana.

