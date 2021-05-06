Northland Securities Raises Five9 (NASDAQ:FIVN) Price Target to $215.00

Five9 (NASDAQ:FIVN) had its target price lifted by equities research analysts at Northland Securities from $200.00 to $215.00 in a report released on Thursday, Benzinga reports. The firm presently has an “outperform” rating on the software maker’s stock. Northland Securities’ price objective would indicate a potential upside of 25.70% from the stock’s current price.

Several other research analysts have also issued reports on the company. Jefferies Financial Group assumed coverage on Five9 in a research note on Monday, March 8th. They set a “buy” rating and a $220.00 price objective for the company. BTIG Research increased their target price on Five9 from $175.00 to $200.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 19th. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on Five9 from $190.00 to $200.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, March 1st. Barclays increased their target price on Five9 from $182.00 to $186.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, March 1st. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Five9 from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the company. Five9 presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $198.35.

Get Five9 alerts:

Shares of FIVN stock opened at $171.04 on Thursday. Five9 has a 12 month low of $92.50 and a 12 month high of $201.75. The firm has a market cap of $11.47 billion, a PE ratio of -322.71 and a beta of 0.53. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $169.98 and a 200-day moving average of $166.05. The company has a quick ratio of 9.32, a current ratio of 9.32 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.46.

Five9 (NASDAQ:FIVN) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, April 29th. The software maker reported $0.23 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.12) by $0.35. Five9 had a positive return on equity of 0.40% and a negative net margin of 8.54%. As a group, equities analysts predict that Five9 will post -0.09 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, CFO Barry Zwarenstein sold 12,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $181.91, for a total value of $2,273,875.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 89,298 shares in the company, valued at approximately $16,244,199.18. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CEO Rowan M. Trollope sold 6,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, April 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $163.60, for a total value of $981,600.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 233,794 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $38,248,698.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 79,481 shares of company stock valued at $13,549,594 over the last quarter. 3.00% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in FIVN. State of Alaska Department of Revenue acquired a new position in Five9 in the 4th quarter valued at $30,000. Huntington National Bank raised its holdings in shares of Five9 by 102.1% during the 1st quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 192 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $30,000 after buying an additional 97 shares in the last quarter. Ellevest Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Five9 by 166.7% during the 1st quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 200 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $31,000 after buying an additional 125 shares in the last quarter. Perigon Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Five9 during the 4th quarter worth $32,000. Finally, Signaturefd LLC raised its holdings in shares of Five9 by 183.3% during the 4th quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 204 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $36,000 after buying an additional 132 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 97.93% of the company’s stock.

About Five9

Five9, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides cloud software for contact centers in the United States and internationally. The company offers virtual contact center cloud platform that delivers a suite of applications, which enables the breadth of contact center-related customer service, sales, and marketing functions.

Featured Article: Futures Contract

Receive News & Ratings for Five9 Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Five9 and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.