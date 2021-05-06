Northwest Natural (NYSE:NWN) Releases Quarterly Earnings Results, Beats Estimates By $0.09 EPS

Northwest Natural (NYSE:NWN) released its earnings results on Tuesday. The utilities provider reported $1.94 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.85 by $0.09, MarketWatch Earnings reports. The firm had revenue of $315.90 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $312.78 million. Northwest Natural had a return on equity of 7.17% and a net margin of 8.08%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $1.73 EPS.

Shares of NWN stock traded up $0.66 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $54.67. The stock had a trading volume of 147,075 shares, compared to its average volume of 338,178. Northwest Natural has a 12-month low of $41.71 and a 12-month high of $66.20. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.68 billion, a P/E ratio of 27.20, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.63 and a beta of 0.44. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $53.85 and its two-hundred day moving average is $48.91. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.01, a current ratio of 0.44 and a quick ratio of 0.36.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 14th. Shareholders of record on Friday, April 30th will be issued a $0.48 dividend. This represents a $1.92 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.51%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, April 29th. Northwest Natural’s dividend payout ratio is 87.67%.

In other Northwest Natural news, VP Shawn M. Filippi sold 600 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $48.23, for a total value of $28,938.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 2,211 shares in the company, valued at approximately $106,636.53. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, SVP Kimberly A. Heiting sold 1,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $48.33, for a total value of $72,495.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 12,032 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $581,506.56. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 3,631 shares of company stock valued at $183,081 over the last quarter. Company insiders own 1.14% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on the company. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price objective on Northwest Natural from $49.00 to $58.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday. Zacks Investment Research cut Northwest Natural from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, April 29th. TheStreet upgraded Northwest Natural from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 10th. Finally, Williams Capital restated a “buy” rating on shares of Northwest Natural in a report on Friday, April 23rd. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $56.60.

Northwest Natural Holding Company, through its subsidiary, Northwest Natural Gas Company, provides regulated natural gas distribution services to residential, commercial, industrial, and transportation customers in Oregon and Southwest Washington. The company also owns and operates 20 Bcf of underground gas storage capacity in Oregon.

