NorthWestern Co. (NASDAQ:NWE) Receives $64.83 Average Target Price from Brokerages

NorthWestern Co. (NASDAQ:NWE) has earned an average rating of “Hold” from the nine brokerages that are covering the stock, MarketBeat Ratings reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 12-month target price among brokers that have covered the stock in the last year is $64.83.

A number of research firms recently issued reports on NWE. Williams Capital reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of NorthWestern in a research report on Friday, April 23rd. Bank of America upgraded shares of NorthWestern from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $62.00 price target for the company in a research report on Monday, March 29th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of NorthWestern from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Saturday, February 20th. KeyCorp upped their price target on shares of NorthWestern from $70.00 to $72.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 27th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and issued a $66.00 price objective (up from $60.00) on shares of NorthWestern in a research note on Monday, April 19th.

Shares of NorthWestern stock opened at $67.78 on Monday. The company has a 50 day moving average of $66.42 and a 200-day moving average of $59.76. The company has a market cap of $3.43 billion, a PE ratio of 21.25, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.94 and a beta of 0.35. NorthWestern has a 1-year low of $47.43 and a 1-year high of $70.80. The company has a current ratio of 0.57, a quick ratio of 0.43 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.07.

NorthWestern (NASDAQ:NWE) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 20th. The company reported $1.24 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.17 by $0.07. NorthWestern had a net margin of 13.32% and a return on equity of 8.05%. Research analysts forecast that NorthWestern will post 3.36 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 30th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, June 15th will be paid a $0.62 dividend. This represents a $2.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.66%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, June 14th. NorthWestern’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 72.51%.

In related news, VP Curtis T. Pohl sold 3,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $60.37, for a total transaction of $211,295.00. Also, VP H. Grahame Heather sold 7,979 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $59.53, for a total transaction of $474,989.87. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 23,101 shares of company stock worth $1,421,996 over the last ninety days. Insiders own 1.17% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in shares of NorthWestern by 3.5% in the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 7,085,297 shares of the company’s stock worth $413,143,000 after purchasing an additional 242,055 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its position in NorthWestern by 2.3% during the fourth quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 2,554,666 shares of the company’s stock valued at $148,963,000 after purchasing an additional 57,543 shares during the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. lifted its position in NorthWestern by 3.1% during the first quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 1,265,447 shares of the company’s stock valued at $82,507,000 after purchasing an additional 37,703 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its position in NorthWestern by 11.3% during the fourth quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 1,099,415 shares of the company’s stock valued at $64,106,000 after purchasing an additional 111,328 shares during the last quarter. Finally, GW&K Investment Management LLC lifted its position in NorthWestern by 12.6% during the fourth quarter. GW&K Investment Management LLC now owns 671,275 shares of the company’s stock valued at $39,142,000 after purchasing an additional 75,350 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 94.42% of the company’s stock.

About NorthWestern

NorthWestern Corporation, doing business as NorthWestern Energy, provides electricity and natural gas to residential, commercial, and industrial customers. The company operates through Electric and Natural Gas segments. It generates, purchases, transmits, and distributes electricity; and produces, purchases, stores, transmits, and distributes natural gas, as well as owns municipal franchises to provide natural gas service in the communities.

