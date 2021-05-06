Novavax (NASDAQ:NVAX) Shares Gap Down Following Insider Selling

Novavax, Inc. (NASDAQ:NVAX)’s stock price gapped down before the market opened on Thursday following insider selling activity. The stock had previously closed at $171.74, but opened at $161.09. Novavax shares last traded at $166.00, with a volume of 88,950 shares.

Specifically, EVP John A. Herrmann III sold 2,895 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, April 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $239.83, for a total value of $694,307.85. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 691 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $165,722.53. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, Director Gary C. Evans sold 24,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $211.21, for a total value of $5,174,645.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 18,099 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,822,689.79. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 75,521 shares of company stock worth $16,298,708. 3.30% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several analysts have issued reports on NVAX shares. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Novavax from a “sell” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $134.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Tuesday, January 12th. B. Riley lifted their price target on shares of Novavax from $223.00 to $334.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, February 1st. Cantor Fitzgerald lifted their price objective on Novavax from $248.00 to $338.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, February 5th. Finally, HC Wainwright raised their price objective on shares of Novavax from $207.00 to $317.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, March 18th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $217.69.

The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $204.45 and its 200 day simple moving average is $164.58. The stock has a market cap of $12.09 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -31.29 and a beta of 2.01. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.61, a quick ratio of 2.81 and a current ratio of 2.81.

Novavax (NASDAQ:NVAX) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, March 1st. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($2.70) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($1.53) by ($1.17). The firm had revenue of $279.66 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $202.44 million. Novavax had a negative net margin of 133.10% and a negative return on equity of 1,346.17%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 3072.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted ($1.13) earnings per share. Sell-side analysts predict that Novavax, Inc. will post -5.49 EPS for the current year.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Northern Trust Corp grew its stake in shares of Novavax by 29.2% in the 4th quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 940,610 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $104,888,000 after purchasing an additional 212,417 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank acquired a new position in shares of Novavax in the 4th quarter valued at $62,300,000. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its stake in Novavax by 3.4% in the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 394,885 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $44,034,000 after purchasing an additional 13,159 shares in the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD raised its holdings in Novavax by 81.0% during the 4th quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 346,018 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $38,584,000 after buying an additional 154,858 shares during the period. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its stake in Novavax by 6.0% during the fourth quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 299,875 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $33,439,000 after buying an additional 17,052 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 49.91% of the company’s stock.

Novavax Company Profile (NASDAQ:NVAX)

Novavax, Inc, a biotechnology company, focuses on the discovery, development, and commercialization of vaccines to prevent serious infectious diseases and address health needs. The company's vaccine candidates include NVX-CoV2373, a coronavirus vaccine candidate that is in two Phase III trials, one Phase IIb trial, and one Phase I/II trial; NanoFlu, a nanoparticle seasonal quadrivalent influenza vaccine candidate that is in Phase 3 clinical trial; and ResVax, a respiratory syncytial virus (RSV) fusion (F) protein nanoparticle vaccine candidate.

