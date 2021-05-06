NuStar Energy (NYSE:NS) Shares Gap Down After Earnings Miss

NuStar Energy L.P. (NYSE:NS)’s share price gapped down prior to trading on Tuesday following a weaker than expected earnings announcement. The stock had previously closed at $19.52, but opened at $18.75. NuStar Energy shares last traded at $18.97, with a volume of 1,524 shares traded.

The pipeline company reported $0.05 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.28 by ($0.23). The business had revenue of $361.60 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $374.71 million. NuStar Energy had a negative net margin of 9.11% and a positive return on equity of 25.87%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 7.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.39 EPS.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 14th. Stockholders of record on Monday, May 10th will be paid a $0.40 dividend. This represents a $1.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 8.57%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, May 7th. NuStar Energy’s payout ratio is currently 57.76%.

Several brokerages have weighed in on NS. US Capital Advisors downgraded NuStar Energy from an “overweight” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, February 1st. UBS Group reiterated a “neutral” rating and set a $22.00 price target on shares of NuStar Energy in a report on Monday, March 15th. Bank of America cut shares of NuStar Energy from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 6th. Mizuho dropped their target price on NuStar Energy from $20.00 to $19.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, February 8th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised NuStar Energy from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $18.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Wednesday, January 20th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating, two have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. NuStar Energy currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $17.75.

In other news, EVP Daniel S. Oliver sold 7,150 shares of NuStar Energy stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $16.80, for a total value of $120,120.00. Company insiders own 9.50% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Pacer Advisors Inc. grew its position in NuStar Energy by 15.9% in the 1st quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. now owns 5,453 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $93,000 after buying an additional 750 shares during the last quarter. Institutional & Family Asset Management LLC increased its stake in shares of NuStar Energy by 5.6% during the fourth quarter. Institutional & Family Asset Management LLC now owns 20,539 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $296,000 after acquiring an additional 1,094 shares during the period. Van ECK Associates Corp lifted its position in NuStar Energy by 18.1% in the third quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 8,463 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $90,000 after purchasing an additional 1,296 shares during the period. Vident Investment Advisory LLC lifted its position in NuStar Energy by 2.3% in the fourth quarter. Vident Investment Advisory LLC now owns 75,706 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $1,091,000 after purchasing an additional 1,711 shares during the period. Finally, IFP Advisors Inc increased its position in NuStar Energy by 112.3% during the 1st quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 3,401 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $59,000 after purchasing an additional 1,799 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 56.93% of the company’s stock.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.72, a quick ratio of 1.00 and a current ratio of 1.05. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.04 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -7.65 and a beta of 2.62. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $17.99 and a 200 day moving average price of $15.72.

About NuStar Energy (NYSE:NS)

NuStar Energy L.P. engages in the terminalling, storage, and marketing of petroleum products in the United States and internationally. The company also engages in the transportation of petroleum products and anhydrous ammonia. It operates through three segments: Pipeline, Storage, and Fuels Marketing.

