Nuvation Bio (NYSE:NUVB) Sees Strong Trading Volume

Nuvation Bio Inc. (NYSE:NUVB) saw an uptick in trading volume on Tuesday . 36,240 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 95% from the previous session’s volume of 757,570 shares.The stock last traded at $10.87 and had previously closed at $11.19.

NUVB has been the subject of several research analyst reports. BMO Capital Markets began coverage on shares of Nuvation Bio in a research report on Monday, March 15th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $16.00 target price for the company. BTIG Research reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $16.00 price objective on shares of Nuvation Bio in a research report on Monday, March 15th. Cowen initiated coverage on Nuvation Bio in a research report on Monday, March 15th. They issued an “outperform” rating for the company. Wedbush began coverage on Nuvation Bio in a research note on Monday, March 15th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $20.00 target price for the company. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group started coverage on Nuvation Bio in a report on Monday, March 15th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $20.00 price objective for the company. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $17.40.

The business’s 50-day moving average is $10.86.

In related news, Director Oleg Nodelman purchased 300,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, April 9th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $10.03 per share, with a total value of $3,009,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink.

An institutional investor recently bought a new position in Nuvation Bio stock. Hunter Perkins Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Nuvation Bio Inc. (NYSE:NUVB) in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm purchased 19,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $199,000.

Nuvation Bio Company Profile

Nuvation Bio Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development of therapeutic candidates for oncology. The company's lead product candidate is NUV-422, a small molecule inhibitor targeting CDK2, CDK4, and CDK6. It is also developing NUV-868, a selective inhibitor of the BET family of epigenetic transcriptional regulators; NUV-569, a differentiated selective inhibitor of the Wee1 kinase; NUV-1182, an adenosine receptor inhibitor; and DDC platform that focuses on targeting an inhibitor of poly ADP ribose polymerase (PARP) to androgen receptor-expressing cancer cells , as well as PARP inhibitor to ER-expressing cancer cells.

