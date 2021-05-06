Nuveen Missouri Quality Municipal Income Fund (NYSE:NOM) Announces $0.04 Monthly Dividend

Nuveen Missouri Quality Municipal Income Fund (NYSE:NOM) announced a monthly dividend on Wednesday, May 5th, Wall Street Journal reports. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 14th will be given a dividend of 0.044 per share on Tuesday, June 1st. This represents a $0.53 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.62%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 13th.

NOM stock opened at $14.59 on Thursday. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $14.72 and a 200 day moving average price of $14.36. Nuveen Missouri Quality Municipal Income Fund has a fifty-two week low of $13.26 and a fifty-two week high of $16.27.

About Nuveen Missouri Quality Municipal Income Fund

Nuveen Missouri Quality Municipal Income Fund is a closed ended fixed income mutual fund launched by Nuveen Investments, Inc The fund is co-managed by Nuveen Fund Advisors LLC and Nuveen Asset Management, LLC. It invests in the fixed income markets of Missouri. The fund invests in undervalued municipal securities and other related investments the income from which is exempt from regular federal and Missouri income taxes.

