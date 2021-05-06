Nuveen Tax-Advantaged Total Return Strategy Fund (NYSE:JTA) Sees Large Increase in Short Interest

Nuveen Tax-Advantaged Total Return Strategy Fund (NYSE:JTA) was the recipient of a significant growth in short interest during the month of April. As of April 15th, there was short interest totalling 16,200 shares, a growth of 23.7% from the March 31st total of 13,100 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 63,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.3 days.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Quantedge Capital Pte Ltd acquired a new position in Nuveen Tax-Advantaged Total Return Strategy Fund in the fourth quarter valued at $172,000. Wells Fargo & Company MN increased its stake in Nuveen Tax-Advantaged Total Return Strategy Fund by 35.7% during the fourth quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 19,065 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $180,000 after acquiring an additional 5,016 shares during the last quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers acquired a new stake in Nuveen Tax-Advantaged Total Return Strategy Fund during the fourth quarter worth about $187,000. Comerica Bank acquired a new stake in Nuveen Tax-Advantaged Total Return Strategy Fund during the first quarter worth about $235,000. Finally, LPL Financial LLC increased its stake in Nuveen Tax-Advantaged Total Return Strategy Fund by 29.5% during the fourth quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 38,185 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $360,000 after acquiring an additional 8,696 shares during the last quarter.

Nuveen Tax-Advantaged Total Return Strategy Fund stock opened at $11.14 on Thursday. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $10.81 and a 200 day moving average price of $9.71. Nuveen Tax-Advantaged Total Return Strategy Fund has a 52 week low of $7.25 and a 52 week high of $11.19.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, April 1st. Investors of record on Monday, March 15th were paid a $0.192 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, March 12th. This represents a $0.77 annualized dividend and a yield of 6.89%.

Nuveen Tax-Advantaged Total Return Strategy Fund Company Profile

Nuveen Tax-Advantaged Total Return Strategy Fund is a closed-ended balanced mutual fund launched by Nuveen Investments, Inc The fund is co-managed by Nuveen Fund Advisors, LLC, NWQ Investment Management Company, LLC, and Symphony Asset Management LLC. It invests in the public equity and fixed income markets of the United States.

