NV5 Global (NASDAQ:NVEE) Downgraded by Zacks Investment Research to “Strong Sell”

Zacks Investment Research cut shares of NV5 Global (NASDAQ:NVEE) from a hold rating to a strong sell rating in a report issued on Wednesday morning, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “NV5 Holding Inc. offers professional, technical consulting and certification solutions for public and private sector. The company focuses on business services which include construction quality assurance, infrastructure engineering, energy services, program management, and environmental services. It operates in California, Colorado, Utah, Florida and New Jersey. NV5 Holding Inc. is headquartered in Hollywood, Florida. “

Get NV5 Global alerts:

A number of other equities research analysts have also weighed in on NVEE. Roth Capital boosted their price target on NV5 Global from $82.00 to $136.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 13th. Robert W. Baird initiated coverage on NV5 Global in a research report on Monday, March 22nd. They issued an outperform rating and a $115.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, TheStreet downgraded NV5 Global from a b rating to a c+ rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 2nd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of $98.80.

Shares of NASDAQ:NVEE traded up $0.19 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $83.39. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,188 shares, compared to its average volume of 94,368. NV5 Global has a 12 month low of $37.56 and a 12 month high of $109.39. The firm has a market cap of $1.25 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 52.66, a P/E/G ratio of 1.21 and a beta of 1.18. The company has a 50-day moving average of $93.14 and a 200-day moving average of $85.01. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.80, a current ratio of 2.47 and a quick ratio of 2.47.

NV5 Global (NASDAQ:NVEE) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, March 1st. The business services provider reported $0.82 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.78 by $0.04. The company had revenue of $161.18 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $160.00 million. NV5 Global had a net margin of 3.17% and a return on equity of 12.13%. As a group, research analysts anticipate that NV5 Global will post 3.74 earnings per share for the current year.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Morgan Stanley grew its stake in shares of NV5 Global by 48.6% in the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 37,989 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $2,005,000 after purchasing an additional 12,426 shares during the last quarter. Arizona State Retirement System purchased a new stake in shares of NV5 Global in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $242,000. Emerald Mutual Fund Advisers Trust boosted its position in NV5 Global by 39.8% during the fourth quarter. Emerald Mutual Fund Advisers Trust now owns 158,829 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $12,513,000 after purchasing an additional 45,214 shares in the last quarter. Kornitzer Capital Management Inc. KS boosted its position in NV5 Global by 15.1% during the fourth quarter. Kornitzer Capital Management Inc. KS now owns 30,500 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $2,403,000 after purchasing an additional 4,000 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Campbell Newman Asset Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of NV5 Global by 8.0% in the fourth quarter. Campbell Newman Asset Management Inc. now owns 12,892 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $1,016,000 after acquiring an additional 960 shares during the last quarter. 60.69% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

NV5 Global Company Profile

NV5 Global, Inc provides professional and technical engineering and consulting services to public and private sector clients in the infrastructure, utility services, construction, real estate, and environmental markets in the United States and internationally. It operates through three segments: Infrastructure; Building, Technology & Sciences; and Geospatial Solutions.

See Also: What is the price-sales ratio?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on NV5 Global (NVEE)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for NV5 Global Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for NV5 Global and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.