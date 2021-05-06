NVIDIA Co. (NASDAQ:NVDA) Expected to Post Earnings of $3.26 Per Share

Wall Street analysts predict that NVIDIA Co. (NASDAQ:NVDA) will post $3.26 earnings per share (EPS) for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Nine analysts have provided estimates for NVIDIA’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $3.20 to $3.42. NVIDIA posted earnings per share of $1.80 during the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year over year growth rate of 81.1%. The business is expected to report its next earnings results after the market closes on Wednesday, May 26th.

On average, analysts expect that NVIDIA will report full year earnings of $13.56 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $12.18 to $14.20. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the company will report earnings of $15.28 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $13.92 to $17.90. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that cover NVIDIA.

NVIDIA (NASDAQ:NVDA) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, February 23rd. The computer hardware maker reported $3.10 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.81 by $0.29. NVIDIA had a net margin of 25.89% and a return on equity of 32.61%. The company had revenue of $5 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.83 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $1.89 EPS.

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on NVDA. Craig Hallum increased their price target on shares of NVIDIA from $520.00 to $550.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, February 25th. Susquehanna increased their price target on shares of NVIDIA from $625.00 to $700.00 and gave the company a “positive” rating in a report on Monday, February 22nd. BMO Capital Markets raised their target price on shares of NVIDIA from $650.00 to $680.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, February 22nd. Raymond James raised shares of NVIDIA from an “outperform” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and raised their target price for the stock from $700.00 to $750.00 in a research report on Wednesday, April 21st. Finally, Needham & Company LLC boosted their target price on shares of NVIDIA from $700.00 to $800.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 3rd. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating, twenty-eight have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. NVIDIA has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $611.84.

In other news, Director Persis Drell sold 1,200 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, April 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $587.53, for a total transaction of $705,036.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 16,844 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $9,896,355.32. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Robert K. Burgess sold 14,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, April 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $627.95, for a total value of $9,105,275.00. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 21,804 shares of company stock valued at $13,207,675. Corporate insiders own 4.47% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in NVDA. Savior LLC lifted its holdings in shares of NVIDIA by 8.9% in the first quarter. Savior LLC now owns 209 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock valued at $112,000 after purchasing an additional 17 shares in the last quarter. Advisors Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of NVIDIA by 1.1% during the fourth quarter. Advisors Capital Management LLC now owns 1,594 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock worth $832,000 after acquiring an additional 18 shares in the last quarter. Tradewinds Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of NVIDIA by 3.8% during the first quarter. Tradewinds Capital Management LLC now owns 487 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock worth $260,000 after acquiring an additional 18 shares in the last quarter. Stableford Capital II LLC raised its holdings in shares of NVIDIA by 1.4% during the first quarter. Stableford Capital II LLC now owns 1,262 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock worth $674,000 after acquiring an additional 18 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Endurance Wealth Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of NVIDIA by 1.0% during the fourth quarter. Endurance Wealth Management Inc. now owns 1,834 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock worth $958,000 after acquiring an additional 19 shares in the last quarter. 65.70% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NVDA opened at $578.34 on Monday. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $571.22 and a 200-day simple moving average of $545.36. The company has a quick ratio of 3.52, a current ratio of 3.92 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39. The company has a market capitalization of $359.95 billion, a PE ratio of 94.65, a P/E/G ratio of 3.87 and a beta of 1.45. NVIDIA has a 52-week low of $295.41 and a 52-week high of $648.57.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 31st. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, March 10th were paid a dividend of $0.16 per share. This represents a $0.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.11%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, March 9th. NVIDIA’s payout ratio is currently 13.94%.

About NVIDIA

NVIDIA Corporation operates as a visual computing company worldwide. It operates in two segments, Graphics and Compute & Networking. The Graphics segment offers GeForce GPUs for gaming and PCs, the GeForce NOW game streaming service and related infrastructure, and solutions for gaming platforms; Quadro/NVIDIA RTX GPUs for enterprise design; GRID software for cloud-based visual and virtual computing; and automotive platforms for infotainment systems.

