Nxt-ID, Inc. (NASDAQ:NXTD) Short Interest Up 20.9% in April

Nxt-ID, Inc. (NASDAQ:NXTD) was the target of a significant increase in short interest in April. As of April 15th, there was short interest totalling 2,780,000 shares, an increase of 20.9% from the March 31st total of 2,300,000 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 13,430,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.2 days.

NASDAQ:NXTD opened at $0.82 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 0.62, a quick ratio of 0.47 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.15. Nxt-ID has a one year low of $0.29 and a one year high of $3.44. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $1.17 and its 200 day simple moving average is $1.11.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of NXTD. Jane Street Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of Nxt-ID during the fourth quarter valued at about $129,000. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC bought a new stake in shares of Nxt-ID during the first quarter valued at about $49,000. Finally, Barclays PLC bought a new stake in shares of Nxt-ID during the fourth quarter valued at about $40,000. 4.03% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Nxt-ID Company Profile

Nxt-ID, Inc provides technology products and services for healthcare applications. It develops and markets solutions for payment, Internet of Things (IoT), and healthcare applications with experience in access control, biometric and behavior-metric identity verification, security and privacy, encryption and data protection, payments, miniaturization, and sensor technologies.

