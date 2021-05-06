O-I Glass, Inc. (NYSE:OI) Stock Position Trimmed by Lee Danner & Bass Inc.

Lee Danner & Bass Inc. trimmed its position in shares of O-I Glass, Inc. (NYSE:OI) by 13.6% in the first quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 235,557 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 37,036 shares during the period. Lee Danner & Bass Inc.’s holdings in O-I Glass were worth $3,472,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Marshall Wace North America L.P. acquired a new position in shares of O-I Glass during the first quarter valued at $25,000. Morgan Stanley raised its position in shares of O-I Glass by 17.7% during the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 265,094 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $2,806,000 after buying an additional 39,901 shares in the last quarter. Sei Investments Co. lifted its stake in shares of O-I Glass by 10.3% in the 3rd quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 140,159 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,479,000 after acquiring an additional 13,100 shares during the period. Strs Ohio boosted its holdings in shares of O-I Glass by 169.4% in the third quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 79,200 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $838,000 after acquiring an additional 49,800 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Exchange Traded Concepts LLC acquired a new position in shares of O-I Glass during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $315,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 89.85% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on OI shares. Barclays raised O-I Glass from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and increased their price target for the company from $11.00 to $17.00 in a research note on Monday. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered O-I Glass from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and lowered their target price for the stock from $15.00 to $14.00 in a report on Wednesday, January 20th. Citigroup upped their price target on shares of O-I Glass from $12.50 to $14.00 in a report on Thursday, February 11th. Finally, KeyCorp lifted their price objective on shares of O-I Glass from $11.00 to $12.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research note on Monday, April 5th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $13.80.

NYSE OI traded down $0.01 on Thursday, hitting $17.54. 10,329 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,712,358. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 19.48, a current ratio of 1.40 and a quick ratio of 0.94. O-I Glass, Inc. has a twelve month low of $5.76 and a twelve month high of $17.56. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.76 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.05 and a beta of 1.78. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $14.54 and its 200-day moving average price is $12.70.

O-I Glass (NYSE:OI) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, April 28th. The industrial products company reported $0.35 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.28 by $0.07. The business had revenue of $1.50 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.47 billion. O-I Glass had a net margin of 4.97% and a return on equity of 88.28%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 6.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.41 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts expect that O-I Glass, Inc. will post 1.17 EPS for the current year.

O-I Glass Company Profile

O-I Glass, Inc, through its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells glass containers to food and beverage manufacturers primarily in the Americas, Europe, and the Asia Pacific. The company produces glass containers for alcoholic beverages, including beer, flavored malt beverages, spirits, and wine. It is also involved in the production of glass packaging for various food items, soft drinks, tea, juices, and pharmaceuticals.

