Oak Street Health, Inc. (NYSE:OSH) COO Sells $7,719,196.96 in Stock

Oak Street Health, Inc. (NYSE:OSH) COO Geoffrey M. Price sold 125,068 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, April 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $61.72, for a total value of $7,719,196.96. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 3,817,437 shares in the company, valued at approximately $235,612,211.64. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link.

Shares of OSH opened at $58.63 on Thursday. Oak Street Health, Inc. has a 12 month low of $37.11 and a 12 month high of $66.31. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $58.53 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $55.45.

Oak Street Health (NYSE:OSH) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, March 8th. The company reported ($0.40) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.25) by ($0.15). The firm had revenue of $248.70 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $231.79 million. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 43.3% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Oak Street Health, Inc. will post -0.63 EPS for the current year.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Peregrine Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in Oak Street Health by 5.1% during the 4th quarter. Peregrine Capital Management LLC now owns 284,206 shares of the company’s stock worth $17,382,000 after purchasing an additional 13,854 shares in the last quarter. Rhumbline Advisers boosted its stake in shares of Oak Street Health by 54.2% in the 4th quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 17,116 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,047,000 after buying an additional 6,013 shares during the last quarter. Zweig DiMenna Associates LLC boosted its stake in shares of Oak Street Health by 56.5% in the 4th quarter. Zweig DiMenna Associates LLC now owns 138,500 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,471,000 after buying an additional 50,000 shares during the last quarter. CWM LLC purchased a new position in shares of Oak Street Health in the 4th quarter worth approximately $1,259,000. Finally, Tiger Eye Capital LLC boosted its stake in shares of Oak Street Health by 17.3% in the 4th quarter. Tiger Eye Capital LLC now owns 76,387 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,672,000 after buying an additional 11,276 shares during the last quarter. 66.59% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several research firms recently issued reports on OSH. Cantor Fitzgerald began coverage on Oak Street Health in a report on Monday, April 26th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $75.00 target price on the stock. Evercore ISI started coverage on Oak Street Health in a report on Monday, March 22nd. They set an “outperform” rating and a $75.00 target price on the stock. Piper Sandler upped their price objective on Oak Street Health from $59.00 to $69.00 in a research note on Wednesday, February 17th. Zacks Investment Research cut Oak Street Health from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Saturday, February 20th. Finally, Wolfe Research started coverage on Oak Street Health in a research report on Thursday, January 28th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $62.00 price objective for the company. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the company. Oak Street Health has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $67.54.

Oak Street Health, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, offers healthcare services to the patients in the United States. The company operates primary care centers for Medicare beneficiaries. As of December 31, 2020, it operated 79 centers in Illinois, Indiana, Michigan, Mississippi, New York, North Carolina, Ohio, Pennsylvania, Rhode Island, Tennessee, and Texas.

