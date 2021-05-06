Oak Street Health, Inc. (NYSE:OSH) Forecasted to Post FY2022 Earnings of ($0.59) Per Share

Oak Street Health, Inc. (NYSE:OSH) – Investment analysts at Cantor Fitzgerald issued their FY2022 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for shares of Oak Street Health in a report released on Wednesday, May 5th. Cantor Fitzgerald analyst S. Halper forecasts that the company will earn ($0.59) per share for the year. Cantor Fitzgerald has a “Overweight” rating and a $75.00 price objective on the stock.

Several other analysts also recently commented on OSH. Evercore ISI initiated coverage on Oak Street Health in a research note on Monday, March 22nd. They set an “outperform” rating and a $75.00 price objective for the company. Wolfe Research initiated coverage on Oak Street Health in a research note on Thursday, January 28th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $62.00 price objective for the company. Piper Sandler upped their price objective on Oak Street Health from $59.00 to $69.00 in a research note on Wednesday, February 17th. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on Oak Street Health from $73.00 to $79.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 18th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut Oak Street Health from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Saturday, February 20th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $67.54.

Shares of Oak Street Health stock traded down $2.63 on Thursday, hitting $56.00. The stock had a trading volume of 3,596 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,337,910. Oak Street Health has a 52-week low of $37.11 and a 52-week high of $66.31. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $58.53 and its 200 day moving average price is $55.45.

Oak Street Health (NYSE:OSH) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, March 8th. The company reported ($0.40) EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.25) by ($0.15). The company had revenue of $248.70 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $231.79 million. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 43.3% on a year-over-year basis.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Morgan Stanley purchased a new position in Oak Street Health during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $1,126,000. Sowell Financial Services LLC grew its holdings in shares of Oak Street Health by 69.9% during the 4th quarter. Sowell Financial Services LLC now owns 2,443 shares of the company’s stock valued at $149,000 after acquiring an additional 1,005 shares in the last quarter. Peregrine Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Oak Street Health by 5.1% during the 4th quarter. Peregrine Capital Management LLC now owns 284,206 shares of the company’s stock valued at $17,382,000 after acquiring an additional 13,854 shares in the last quarter. Rhenman & Partners Asset Management AB purchased a new position in shares of Oak Street Health during the 4th quarter valued at $3,670,000. Finally, Zweig DiMenna Associates LLC grew its holdings in shares of Oak Street Health by 56.5% during the 4th quarter. Zweig DiMenna Associates LLC now owns 138,500 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,471,000 after acquiring an additional 50,000 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 66.59% of the company’s stock.

In other Oak Street Health news, Director General Atlantic Llc sold 7,429,453 shares of Oak Street Health stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $54.18, for a total value of $402,527,763.54. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CFO Timothy M. Cook sold 22,500 shares of Oak Street Health stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, April 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $61.54, for a total transaction of $1,384,650.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 1,417,894 shares in the company, valued at approximately $87,257,196.76. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 7,837,519 shares of company stock worth $427,264,971. Corporate insiders own 5.66% of the company’s stock.

Oak Street Health, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, offers healthcare services to the patients in the United States. The company operates primary care centers for Medicare beneficiaries. As of December 31, 2020, it operated 79 centers in Illinois, Indiana, Michigan, Mississippi, New York, North Carolina, Ohio, Pennsylvania, Rhode Island, Tennessee, and Texas.

