Oblong (NYSE:OBLG) Now Covered by Analysts at Dawson James

Dawson James started coverage on shares of Oblong (NYSE:OBLG) in a report released on Monday morning, Benzinga reports. The brokerage issued a buy rating and a $15.00 price target on the stock.

Several other analysts have also recently commented on the stock. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Oblong from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $5.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, April 28th. Bradley Woods reissued a buy rating on shares of Oblong in a research note on Monday, February 8th.

Get Oblong alerts:

NYSE OBLG opened at $4.62 on Monday. The company has a 50 day moving average of $4.49 and a 200-day moving average of $4.58. The company has a quick ratio of 0.56, a current ratio of 0.67 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23. Oblong has a 1-year low of $0.91 and a 1-year high of $12.25.

Oblong (NYSE:OBLG) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, March 29th. The company reported $1.13 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.36) by $1.49. Oblong had a negative net margin of 84.63% and a negative return on equity of 78.87%. The business had revenue of $3.92 million for the quarter.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Virtu Financial LLC bought a new position in Oblong in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $76,000. FNY Investment Advisers LLC bought a new position in Oblong in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $205,000. Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC bought a new position in Oblong in the first quarter valued at approximately $579,000. Finally, tru Independence LLC bought a new position in Oblong in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $17,990,000. 3.32% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Oblong Company Profile

Oblong, Inc provides multi-stream collaboration technologies and managed services for video collaboration and network applications in the United States and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Oblong and Oblong Industries. Its flagship product is Mezzanine that enables visual collaboration across multi-users, multi-screens, multi-devices, and multi-locations for video telepresence, laptop and application sharing, and whiteboard sharing and slides applications.

Read More: Options Trading – Understanding Strike Price

Receive News & Ratings for Oblong Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Oblong and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.