Ocean Outdoor (OTCMKTS:OCTPF) Shares Up 27.4%

Ocean Outdoor Limited (OTCMKTS:OCTPF) shares were up 27.4% during trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as high as $7.99 and last traded at $7.99. Approximately 750 shares traded hands during trading, The stock had previously closed at $6.27.

The company’s 50 day moving average price is $6.27 and its 200 day moving average price is $6.27.

About Ocean Outdoor (OTCMKTS:OCTPF)

Ocean Outdoor Limited provides digital out-of-home advertising services in the United Kingdom. Its portfolio of digital full motion screens facilitates connectivity as out-of-home, digital, mobile, online, and screen media to create deeper brand experiences. The company was formerly known as Ocelot Partners Limited and changed its name to Ocean Outdoor Limited in March 2018.

