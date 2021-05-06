Oceaneering International (NYSE:OII) Raised to Buy at Zacks Investment Research

Oceaneering International (NYSE:OII) was upgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report issued on Tuesday, Zacks.com reports. The brokerage currently has a $12.00 price objective on the oil and gas company’s stock. Zacks Investment Research‘s target price would suggest a potential downside of 13.73% from the company’s previous close.

According to Zacks, “One of the leading providers of integrated technology solutions, Oceaneering International is active at all the phases of the offshore oilfield lifecycle. Oceaneering’s geographically diversified asset base spread across the United States and rest of the world and its revenue which is evenly split between its international and domestic operations lowers its risk profile. However, in the latest quarter, Oceaneering incurred y/y fall in its revenues owing to disappointing results from the ‘Manufactured Products’ and ‘Aerospace and Defense Technologies’ units. The company is exposed to weakness in the offshore services market, which is set to remain challenging in the near term. The company's high and deteriorating debt-to-capitalization is also a worry. Hence, Oceaneering warrants a cautious stance.”

Get Oceaneering International alerts:

OII has been the subject of several other research reports. Cowen raised their price target on Oceaneering International from $10.00 to $14.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 3rd. Citigroup upped their target price on shares of Oceaneering International from $10.00 to $18.00 in a report on Tuesday, March 9th. Finally, Barclays lifted their price target on shares of Oceaneering International from $12.00 to $16.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, March 1st. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. Oceaneering International presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $11.76.

Shares of NYSE:OII opened at $13.91 on Tuesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.39 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.87 and a beta of 3.60. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.44, a current ratio of 2.61 and a quick ratio of 2.27. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $11.36 and its 200-day simple moving average is $9.22. Oceaneering International has a 12 month low of $3.31 and a 12 month high of $15.40.

Oceaneering International (NYSE:OII) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 28th. The oil and gas company reported $0.03 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.06) by $0.09. The business had revenue of $437.55 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $429.05 million. Oceaneering International had a negative return on equity of 3.56% and a negative net margin of 37.40%. The business’s revenue was down 18.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.04 EPS. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Oceaneering International will post -0.52 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Oceaneering International news, Director M Kevin Mcevoy sold 44,325 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $14.22, for a total transaction of $630,301.50. 1.80% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank grew its stake in Oceaneering International by 28.4% during the first quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 13,895 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $159,000 after buying an additional 3,073 shares during the period. CWM Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Oceaneering International in the first quarter valued at about $289,000. Meeder Asset Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Oceaneering International by 2,780.3% during the first quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 4,522 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $50,000 after purchasing an additional 4,365 shares in the last quarter. First Quadrant L P CA boosted its position in shares of Oceaneering International by 35.8% in the first quarter. First Quadrant L P CA now owns 74,800 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $854,000 after buying an additional 19,700 shares during the period. Finally, KBC Group NV purchased a new stake in shares of Oceaneering International during the 1st quarter valued at about $154,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 83.41% of the company’s stock.

Oceaneering International Company Profile

Oceaneering International, Inc provides engineered services and products to the offshore oil and gas, defense, aerospace, and commercial theme park industries worldwide. The company's Subsea Robotics segment provides remotely operated vehicles (ROVs) to customers in the energy industry for drilling support and vessel-based services, including subsea hardware installation, construction, pipeline inspection, survey and facilities inspection, maintenance and repair.

See Also: Understanding the two types of arbitrage



Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Oceaneering International (OII)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Oceaneering International Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Oceaneering International and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.