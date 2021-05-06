Ocugen, Inc. (NASDAQ:OCGN) CFO Sells $87,730.20 in Stock

Ocugen, Inc. (NASDAQ:OCGN) CFO Sanjay Subramanian sold 7,990 shares of Ocugen stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, April 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $10.98, for a total transaction of $87,730.20. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 53,581 shares in the company, valued at approximately $588,319.38. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website.

NASDAQ:OCGN opened at $10.91 on Thursday. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $8.28 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $4.56. The company has a market cap of $2.05 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -7.37 and a beta of 3.56. The company has a quick ratio of 4.78, a current ratio of 4.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13. Ocugen, Inc. has a 52 week low of $0.17 and a 52 week high of $18.77.

Ocugen (NASDAQ:OCGN) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, March 17th. The company reported $0.02 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.02) by $0.04. On average, analysts expect that Ocugen, Inc. will post -0.28 EPS for the current year.

Several analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Ocugen from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday. Roth Capital lifted their target price on shares of Ocugen from $9.00 to $10.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, March 4th. HC Wainwright upgraded shares of Ocugen from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $4.50 target price for the company in a report on Thursday, February 4th. Chardan Capital downgraded shares of Ocugen from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 9th. Finally, Cantor Fitzgerald lifted their target price on shares of Ocugen from $1.00 to $4.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 3rd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Ocugen presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $5.04.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Arkadios Wealth Advisors lifted its position in shares of Ocugen by 12.5% during the 1st quarter. Arkadios Wealth Advisors now owns 11,250 shares of the company’s stock worth $76,000 after purchasing an additional 1,250 shares during the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of Ocugen by 13.8% during the 1st quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 28,716 shares of the company’s stock worth $195,000 after purchasing an additional 3,473 shares during the last quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Ocugen during the 1st quarter worth $53,000. Savant Capital LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Ocugen during the 1st quarter worth $75,000. Finally, LMR Partners LLP purchased a new stake in shares of Ocugen during the 4th quarter worth $26,000. 8.53% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Ocugen

Ocugen, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the developing gene therapies to cure blindness diseases. The company's pipeline product includes OCU400, a novel gene therapy product candidate restoring retinal integrity and function across a range of genetically diverse inherited retinal diseases, such as retinitis pigmentosa and leber congenital amaurosis; OCU410, gene therapy candidate for the treatment of dry age-related macular degeneration (AMD); and OCU200, a novel fusion protein that is in preclinical development stage for the treatment of diabetic macular edema, diabetic retinopathy, and wet AMD.

