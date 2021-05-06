Oliver Luxxe Assets LLC Buys 1,350 Shares of Philip Morris International Inc. (NYSE:PM)

Oliver Luxxe Assets LLC grew its holdings in Philip Morris International Inc. (NYSE:PM) by 3.0% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 47,058 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,350 shares during the period. Philip Morris International comprises 1.3% of Oliver Luxxe Assets LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 17th biggest position. Oliver Luxxe Assets LLC’s holdings in Philip Morris International were worth $4,176,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Morgan Stanley lifted its stake in shares of Philip Morris International by 1.6% in the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 47,860,308 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,962,356,000 after acquiring an additional 740,235 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its stake in Philip Morris International by 6.1% in the fourth quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 20,234,265 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,675,196,000 after buying an additional 1,154,814 shares during the last quarter. Gardner Russo & Gardner LLC increased its position in Philip Morris International by 1.9% in the 4th quarter. Gardner Russo & Gardner LLC now owns 8,407,300 shares of the company’s stock worth $696,040,000 after purchasing an additional 158,578 shares during the last quarter. Cibc World Markets Corp raised its holdings in Philip Morris International by 3,856.2% during the 4th quarter. Cibc World Markets Corp now owns 7,820,069 shares of the company’s stock worth $647,424,000 after buying an additional 7,622,405 shares during the period. Finally, The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company increased its stake in shares of Philip Morris International by 3.4% during the 4th quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 2,968,308 shares of the company’s stock worth $245,746,000 after purchasing an additional 97,123 shares during the last quarter. 74.18% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE PM opened at $96.05 on Thursday. Philip Morris International Inc. has a twelve month low of $66.85 and a twelve month high of $96.54. The company has a market capitalization of $149.70 billion, a PE ratio of 19.32, a P/E/G ratio of 2.27 and a beta of 0.77. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $91.35 and a 200 day simple moving average of $83.45.

Philip Morris International (NYSE:PM) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, April 19th. The company reported $1.57 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.40 by $0.17. Philip Morris International had a net margin of 10.07% and a negative return on equity of 78.02%. The firm had revenue of $7.59 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.33 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $1.21 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.0% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts anticipate that Philip Morris International Inc. will post 5.13 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 9th. Shareholders of record on Monday, March 22nd were issued a $1.20 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, March 19th. This represents a $4.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.00%. Philip Morris International’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 92.49%.

PM has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Sanford C. Bernstein began coverage on Philip Morris International in a research report on Tuesday, January 19th. They set a “market perform” rating and a $92.00 price objective on the stock. Barclays raised their price objective on Philip Morris International from $103.00 to $110.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 22nd. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on Philip Morris International from $105.00 to $110.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Philip Morris International from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $99.00 price target for the company. in a report on Tuesday, April 27th. Finally, Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell increased their price target on shares of Philip Morris International from $100.00 to $105.00 in a report on Friday, January 8th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Philip Morris International presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $100.62.

In related news, insider Stacey Kennedy sold 10,570 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, April 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $94.28, for a total value of $996,539.60. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO Martin G. King sold 21,066 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, April 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $94.51, for a total transaction of $1,990,947.66. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 33,636 shares of company stock worth $3,156,267. 0.22% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Philip Morris International

Philip Morris International Inc, through its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells cigarettes, other nicotine-containing products, smoke-free products, and related electronic devices and accessories. The company offers IQOS smoke-free products, including heated tobacco and nicotine-containing vapor products under the HEETS, HEETS Creations, HEETS Dimensions, HEETS Marlboro, HEETS FROM MARLBORO, Marlboro Dimensions, Marlboro HeatSticks, and Parliament HeatSticks brands, as well as under the Fiit and Miix licensed brands.

