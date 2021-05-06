Oliver Luxxe Assets LLC Buys 20,847 Shares of Atkore Inc. (NYSE:ATKR)

Oliver Luxxe Assets LLC grew its holdings in Atkore Inc. (NYSE:ATKR) by 247.3% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 29,277 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 20,847 shares during the period. Oliver Luxxe Assets LLC’s holdings in Atkore were worth $2,105,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. SummerHaven Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in Atkore in the fourth quarter valued at $660,000. Victory Capital Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of Atkore by 110.1% during the 4th quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 1,003,208 shares of the company’s stock valued at $41,242,000 after acquiring an additional 525,654 shares during the period. Wells Fargo & Company MN lifted its position in shares of Atkore by 8.9% during the fourth quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 2,930,092 shares of the company’s stock valued at $120,456,000 after purchasing an additional 239,713 shares in the last quarter. Westpac Banking Corp grew its stake in Atkore by 217.3% in the 4th quarter. Westpac Banking Corp now owns 193,200 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,942,000 after purchasing an additional 132,306 shares during the period. Finally, Schroder Investment Management Group boosted its stake in Atkore by 144.3% in the fourth quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group now owns 212,364 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,730,000 after acquiring an additional 125,437 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 97.38% of the company’s stock.

Shares of ATKR traded up $0.41 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $86.78. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 30 shares, compared to its average volume of 545,557. Atkore Inc. has a 1-year low of $20.25 and a 1-year high of $86.77. The company has a current ratio of 3.00, a quick ratio of 2.28 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.12. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $73.55 and a 200 day simple moving average of $52.36. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.08 billion, a P/E ratio of 27.77 and a beta of 2.47.

Atkore (NYSE:ATKR) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 28th. The company reported $2.79 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.83 by $0.96. Atkore had a return on equity of 47.96% and a net margin of 8.63%. The firm had revenue of $639.50 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $556.80 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.99 earnings per share. Atkore’s revenue for the quarter was up 40.4% compared to the same quarter last year.

In other Atkore news, VP Daniel S. Kelly sold 1,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $72.58, for a total value of $108,870.00. 1.72% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Credit Suisse Group increased their price objective on Atkore from $54.00 to $61.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 3rd. CJS Securities started coverage on Atkore in a research note on Thursday, March 18th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $90.00 price target for the company. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada upped their price objective on Atkore from $52.00 to $67.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 3rd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $61.00.

Atkore Company Profile

Atkore Inc manufactures and distributes electrical raceway products, and mechanical products and solutions (MP&S) in the United States and internationally. The company offers electrical raceway products, including electrical conduits and fittings, armored cables and fittings, and cable trays and mounting systems and fittings.

