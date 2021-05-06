Oliver Luxxe Assets LLC Buys Shares of 26,170 Travel + Leisure Co. (NYSE:TNL)

Oliver Luxxe Assets LLC purchased a new position in shares of Travel + Leisure Co. (NYSE:TNL) in the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 26,170 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,601,000.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in TNL. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. acquired a new position in Travel + Leisure during the first quarter worth approximately $903,000. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Travel + Leisure during the first quarter valued at approximately $93,000. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Travel + Leisure in the first quarter valued at approximately $479,000. Gradient Investments LLC bought a new stake in shares of Travel + Leisure in the first quarter valued at approximately $18,747,000. Finally, Wedge Capital Management L L P NC bought a new position in shares of Travel + Leisure during the first quarter valued at $54,927,000.

In other Travel + Leisure news, Director Stephen P. Holmes sold 35,432 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $59.15, for a total value of $2,095,802.80. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director George Herrera sold 2,159 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $62.62, for a total value of $135,196.58. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 68,791 shares of company stock worth $4,155,815 over the last ninety days.

Several analysts recently weighed in on TNL shares. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Travel + Leisure from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 23rd. Credit Suisse Group boosted their price objective on Travel + Leisure from $76.00 to $81.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 29th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price objective on shares of Travel + Leisure from $69.00 to $78.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, April 29th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price objective on shares of Travel + Leisure from $66.00 to $71.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, March 15th. Finally, Truist upped their price objective on shares of Travel + Leisure from $62.00 to $74.00 in a research report on Friday, March 5th.

Shares of TNL stock traded down $0.14 during trading on Thursday, hitting $63.45. 40 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 675,243. Travel + Leisure Co. has a twelve month low of $20.38 and a twelve month high of $68.26. The business’s 50-day moving average is $63.46.

Travel + Leisure (NYSE:TNL) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, April 28th. The company reported $0.39 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.17 by $0.22. The firm had revenue of $628.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $579.13 million. The business’s revenue was up 12.5% on a year-over-year basis.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 31st. Investors of record on Monday, March 15th were issued a dividend of $0.30 per share. This represents a $1.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.89%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, March 12th.

Travel + Leisure Co provides hospitality services and products in the United States and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Vacation Ownership; and Travel and Membership. The Vacation Ownership segment develops, markets, and sells vacation ownership interests (VOIs) to individual consumers; provides consumer financing in connection with the sale of VOIs; and provides property management services at resorts.

