Oliver Luxxe Assets LLC Has $2.89 Million Holdings in Lam Research Co. (NASDAQ:LRCX)

Oliver Luxxe Assets LLC lessened its holdings in shares of Lam Research Co. (NASDAQ:LRCX) by 31.2% during the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 4,854 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after selling 2,205 shares during the period. Oliver Luxxe Assets LLC’s holdings in Lam Research were worth $2,889,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Veritas Investment Partners UK Ltd. acquired a new position in Lam Research in the 4th quarter valued at about $26,000. Bartlett & Co. LLC bought a new position in shares of Lam Research in the fourth quarter worth approximately $27,000. Sound Income Strategies LLC grew its holdings in shares of Lam Research by 155.6% in the first quarter. Sound Income Strategies LLC now owns 46 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 28 shares in the last quarter. DB Wealth Management Group LLC purchased a new stake in Lam Research during the fourth quarter worth $34,000. Finally, Capital Asset Advisory Services LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Lam Research in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $40,000. 84.03% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

NASDAQ:LRCX opened at $606.98 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 2.68, a current ratio of 3.31 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.92. The firm has a market cap of $86.57 billion, a P/E ratio of 34.66, a PEG ratio of 1.42 and a beta of 1.33. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $613.73 and its 200 day moving average price is $519.19. Lam Research Co. has a 52-week low of $240.34 and a 52-week high of $669.00.

Lam Research (NASDAQ:LRCX) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 20th. The semiconductor company reported $7.49 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $6.56 by $0.93. The firm had revenue of $3.85 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.72 billion. Lam Research had a return on equity of 55.82% and a net margin of 23.60%. The company’s revenue was up 53.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $3.98 EPS. Sell-side analysts expect that Lam Research Co. will post 22.41 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, April 7th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, March 17th were paid a dividend of $1.30 per share. This represents a $5.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.86%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, March 16th. Lam Research’s dividend payout ratio is presently 32.60%.

In other news, CEO Timothy Archer sold 4,464 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $515.00, for a total value of $2,298,960.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, EVP Patrick J. Lord sold 4,166 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $576.56, for a total value of $2,401,948.96. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.34% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on LRCX shares. Sanford C. Bernstein assumed coverage on Lam Research in a research report on Tuesday, March 30th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $700.00 price objective for the company. Credit Suisse Group lifted their target price on Lam Research from $650.00 to $750.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, April 22nd. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price target on Lam Research from $495.00 to $570.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 28th. Barclays lifted their target price on shares of Lam Research from $600.00 to $700.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 28th. Finally, B. Riley lifted their price objective on Lam Research from $800.00 to $815.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 22nd. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nineteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $663.41.

About Lam Research

Lam Research Corporation designs, manufactures, markets, refurbishes, and services semiconductor processing equipment used in the fabrication of integrated circuits worldwide. The company offers ALTUS systems to deposit conformal films for tungsten metallization applications; SABRE electrochemical deposition products for copper damascene manufacturing; SOLA ultraviolet thermal processing products for film treatments; and VECTOR plasma-enhanced CVD ALD products.

