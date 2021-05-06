OMV Aktiengesellschaft’s (OMVKY) Buy Rating Reaffirmed at Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft

OMV Aktiengesellschaft (OTCMKTS:OMVKY)‘s stock had its “buy” rating reaffirmed by equities researchers at Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft in a research report issued to clients and investors on Thursday, The Fly reports.

Several other research firms have also recently commented on OMVKY. Jefferies Financial Group assumed coverage on OMV Aktiengesellschaft in a research note on Thursday, January 21st. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. UBS Group raised OMV Aktiengesellschaft from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 16th. Credit Suisse Group reaffirmed an “outperform” rating on shares of OMV Aktiengesellschaft in a research note on Friday, February 5th. Morgan Stanley reaffirmed an “overweight” rating on shares of OMV Aktiengesellschaft in a research note on Tuesday, April 13th. Finally, Barclays reaffirmed an “equal weight” rating on shares of OMV Aktiengesellschaft in a research note on Friday, April 30th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy”.

Shares of OTCMKTS OMVKY traded up $0.84 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $53.24. The stock had a trading volume of 3,983 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,518. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $51.29 and its 200 day simple moving average is $42.54. OMV Aktiengesellschaft has a fifty-two week low of $21.90 and a fifty-two week high of $54.09.

OMV Aktiengesellschaft Company Profile

OMV Aktiengesellschaft operates as an integrated oil, gas, and chemical company in Austria and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Upstream and Downstream. The Upstream segment explores for, develops, and produces oil and gas resources primarily in Central and Eastern Europe, the Middle East and Africa, the North Sea, Russia, and the Asia-Pacific.

