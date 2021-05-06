ON24 (NYSE:ONTF) Given New $65.00 Price Target at KeyCorp

ON24 (NYSE:ONTF) had its price target lowered by KeyCorp from $73.00 to $65.00 in a research report released on Wednesday, Benzinga reports. KeyCorp currently has an overweight rating on the stock.

Other analysts have also recently issued reports about the company. William Blair started coverage on ON24 in a report on Monday, March 8th. They issued an outperform rating for the company. Robert W. Baird began coverage on ON24 in a report on Monday, March 8th. They set an outperform rating and a $70.00 price objective for the company. Needham & Company LLC began coverage on ON24 in a report on Monday, March 8th. They set a buy rating and a $70.00 price objective for the company. The Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on ON24 in a report on Monday, March 8th. They set a buy rating and a $88.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Canaccord Genuity began coverage on ON24 in a report on Monday, March 8th. They set a buy rating and a $65.00 price objective for the company. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, The stock presently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $73.29.

Get ON24 alerts:

ON24 stock traded down $0.73 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $39.91. 3,485 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 303,444. ON24 has a twelve month low of $40.00 and a twelve month high of $81.98. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $47.22.

ON24 (NYSE:ONTF) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, March 17th. The company reported $0.50 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.46 by $0.04. The business had revenue of $53.29 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $52.22 million.

In other ON24 news, major shareholder Goldman Sachs Group Inc acquired 800 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 5th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $48.95 per share, with a total value of $39,160.00. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CEO Sharat Sharan sold 147,453 shares of ON24 stock in a transaction on Friday, February 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $50.00, for a total value of $7,372,650.00. Insiders have acquired 6,231 shares of company stock valued at $317,962 in the last three months.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in ONTF. Strs Ohio purchased a new stake in shares of ON24 in the first quarter valued at $101,000. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. purchased a new stake in shares of ON24 in the first quarter valued at $175,000. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company purchased a new stake in shares of ON24 in the first quarter valued at $234,000. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in ON24 during the first quarter valued at about $335,000. Finally, Levin Capital Strategies L.P. purchased a new stake in ON24 during the first quarter valued at about $291,000.

ON24 Company Profile

ON24, Inc provides a cloud-based digital experience platform that enables businesses to convert customer engagement into revenue through interactive webinar, virtual event, and multimedia content experiences worldwide. The company provides ON24 Experience products, such as ON24 Elite, a live and interactive webinar experience; ON24 Virtual Environment, a live and large scale virtual event experience; ON24 Engagement Hub, a rich multimedia content experience; and ON24 Target, a personalized and curated rich multimedia content experience, as well as solutions, including ON24 Intelligence, an analytics backbone that captures first-person data to power the insights, benchmarking, reporting, and artificial intelligence and machine learning engine; and ON24 Connect, an ecosystem of third-party application integrations.

Read More: Asset Allocation

Receive News & Ratings for ON24 Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ON24 and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.