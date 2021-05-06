OncoSec Medical Incorporated (NASDAQ:ONCS) CEO Daniel J. O’connor Sells 3,172 Shares of Stock

OncoSec Medical Incorporated (NASDAQ:ONCS) CEO Daniel J. O’connor sold 3,172 shares of OncoSec Medical stock in a transaction dated Friday, April 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $4.86, for a total transaction of $15,415.92. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 96,097 shares in the company, valued at $467,031.42. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website.

Shares of NASDAQ:ONCS opened at $4.34 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $161.27 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.76 and a beta of 2.64. The company has a quick ratio of 2.41, a current ratio of 2.41 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04. The business’s 50 day moving average is $5.04 and its 200 day moving average is $5.61. OncoSec Medical Incorporated has a 12-month low of $1.51 and a 12-month high of $8.16.

OncoSec Medical (NASDAQ:ONCS) last posted its earnings results on Sunday, March 14th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.37) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.36) by ($0.01). As a group, equities research analysts expect that OncoSec Medical Incorporated will post -1.31 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of ONCS. BlackRock Inc. grew its position in OncoSec Medical by 109.1% in the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 60,526 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $391,000 after buying an additional 31,585 shares during the last quarter. Virtu Financial LLC bought a new stake in shares of OncoSec Medical during the 3rd quarter valued at $34,000. Northern Trust Corp lifted its stake in OncoSec Medical by 94.9% in the 4th quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 27,310 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $176,000 after purchasing an additional 13,300 shares during the last quarter. ExodusPoint Capital Management LP bought a new stake in OncoSec Medical during the 4th quarter worth approximately $122,000. Finally, Sandbox Financial Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of OncoSec Medical in the 4th quarter valued at $484,000. 4.15% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on ONCS. Maxim Group increased their price objective on OncoSec Medical from $8.00 to $12.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 25th. BTIG Research initiated coverage on shares of OncoSec Medical in a report on Monday, March 15th. They set a “buy” rating and a $10.00 price target for the company. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of OncoSec Medical from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 15th. Finally, Alliance Global Partners boosted their price target on OncoSec Medical from $6.50 to $11.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, April 15th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $9.67.

OncoSec Medical Company Profile

OncoSec Medical Incorporated, a biotechnology company, focuses on developing cytokine-based intratumoral immunotherapies to stimulate the body's immune system to target and attack cancer. The company's lead product candidate is ImmunoPulse IL-12 that uses electroporation device to deliver a DNA-encoded interleukin-12 (IL-12) for reversing the immunosuppressive microenvironment in the treated tumor.

